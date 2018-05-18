LifestylePhoto Gallery Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary inspecting schools in Chilanga District May 18, 2018 14 1,807 views Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 1. Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Dr. Felix Phiri and other officials inspecting the progress on the L85 New Secondary School during his familiarization tour of Chilanga District 2. Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Henry Tukombe inspecting the L85 New Secondary School in Lusaka West on his familiarization tour of Chilanga District 3. Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Henry Tukombe and Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Dr. Felix Phiri (l) inspecting kitchen at the L85 New Secondary School in Lusaka West 4. Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Dr. Felix Phiri bids farewell to Zambia Army L85 Deputy Director Education Lt. Col. Kennedy Sialoombe shortly after touring Namalombwe School in Lusaka West 5. Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Dr. Felix Phiri and other officials being welcomed by pupils of Chitukuko Community School 6. Kacheta Primary School pupils queuing washing their hands 7. Pupils at Kacheta Primary School reading during class time 8. Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Dr. Felix Phiri with Ministry of General Education Officials pose for photo with Pupils at Kacheta Primary School Related Posts:Henry Tukombe is still Education Ministry Permanent SecretaryMinistry of Mines Permanent Secretary Paul Chanda talks his vision for the ministry, 2017 copper production target and mineral production monitoringInonge Wina directs Education Ministry to revamp JETS in SchoolsThere is no law regulating use of mobile phones in schools-Ministry of EducationGovernment upgrades two Kalomo basic schools into secondary schools Loading...
These pictures serves no purpose
Th Ministers dont even acknowledge the children from a contact point of view.
What came out of these visits apart from a mild political enhancement by the minister?
Thanks
BB2014,2016,
These by-elections are good, even civil servants are deployed.
Three kids to one desk. Schools under funded.
Meanwhile, someone is building mansions in Swaziland, Uganda and Congo.
Zambians, wake up now.
just because kuli ka by election, mbuuuuuuu
These people have no shame, they are really thick skinned.
It’s an on going programme, politicians would say!
General Godfrey Miyanda said, ‘it’s an on going government programme, the General went to Petauke constituency to patch up roads during a by election there. He was then the vice President in Chiluba’s government. I have been a fan of the general for a long time because of his scrupulousness and this was the only occasion when I gave him a minus.
What saddens me is that there is no difference btwn enlightened professionals and drop-outs in conduct. These are professional administrators of the ministry of education disturbing school lessons just because of the Chilanga by-election and both permanent secretaries are out in the same constituency. Is it fear that if they do not behave like this they will be deemed not to be loyal to ECL? Who will loyally serve this country if enlightened Christian professionals will not?
These same fima PS’s are supposed to be civil servants who are technocrats and not politicians. Just parading their uselessness. What are you inspecting and what criteria do you use to articulate whether what you are inspecting meets the standards? Fili mu ma suit meanwhile the poor children have no school shoes and are wearing slippers with socks for school – pic 5. There is a higher being watching all of us for allowing this mediocre!
Contractors are suffering.
The ministry of education has two permanent secretaries and both went to inspect schools in Chilanga! Does it have to take both to do this job? And they probably went in separate vehicles to show their importance. These are the enlightened professionals serving us in this fashion. So who is to be trusted?
Talk of abuse of meagre resources. China has over 100million people with one PS – Zambia with less than 14million two permanenet secretaries.
Whata disaster!!!!!
When I see that it brings a tear to my eye, 2018 and we still have schools where children can’t even learn in decent schools, have no shoes, not enough desks, branded Political excercise books. Yet, politicians ride in showroom BMWs, Nissan Patrols, Mercedes, Hilux… build houses, lodges, malls… wallow in luxury… parading around in suits as though inspecting an achievement. Development is a national chain, everyone must be pulled together, but we must fix the broken link. Google any white elementary school and compare the differences. Lets wake up Africans.
Unfortunately Zambians are allergic to good governance, & development, will always vote for crooks who buy substandard fire tenders @ 1million U$D a piece, build Mansions @ 4milliion U$D, while the voters own children have no desks, shoes, & are educated in shacks that are worse than a pigsty.
ONLY IN ZAMBIA!!