Rwanda Under-20 coach Vincent Mashami insists they are still in contention despite hosts Zambia enjoying a comfortable lead heading into Saturday’s 2019 U20 AFCON first round, last leg qualifier at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Zambia head into the last leg armed with a 2-0 away win they collected in Kigali on May 12 thanks to a brace from striker Francesco Mwepu.

That defeat for Rwanda was their first in the qualifiers following a 1-1 aggregate result in the first round against Kenya that saw them advance on away goals rule after a 0-0 result in the final leg in Kigali.

“It is a very crucial encounter but we still have 90 minutes of football. We lost the battle but haven’t lost the war yet that’s why we are here,” Mashami said.

“We know it won’t be easy for us because we have a high mountain to climb but we are ready and optimistic that we will be able to overturn the result.”

Rwanda must beat Zambia 3-0 away to advance to the last qualifying stage in July while a 2-0 victory will see the tie decided on post-match penalties.