Second placed Green Buffaloes on Sunday restored the two-point gap with leaders Zesco United after a 3-1 away win over over Forest Rangers at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Goalsfrom Diamond Chikwekwe, Youremember Banda and Chipili Mungule in the 2nd, 75th and 88th minutes respectively handed Buffaloes the three points.

Austin Muwowo scored Forest lone goal in the 50th minute.

Buffaloes have 59 points from 27 games played while leaders Zesco have a game in hand on 61 points with twelve games to go before the 2018 title is decided.

Forest stay 11th on 35 points after Buffaloes ended their two match winning run.

Meanwhile at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka, there was not to be a dream start for new Monze Swallows coach Grey Sichoonga.

Sichoonga witnessed as the bottom placed side blow away a 2-0 first half lead away to National Assembly and lose 3-2.

Swallows took a 2-0 lead through Francis Effinah and Goodson Tembo in the 16th and 29th minutes respectively.

Assembly fought back via a brace from new Chipolopolo call-up George Chaloba in the 45th and 58th minutes before Pungi Bondo sealed the win in the 75th minute.

Assembly rise two spots away from the bottom four drop zone to to 15th place on 28 points, exchanging places with Lumwana Radiant’s who have 27 points and only play on Monday away to fifth placed Power Dynamos.

Swallows stay rooted at the bottom of the log on 13 points.