

Government has expressed satisfaction at the level of work done on the ongoing Climate resilient roads in the Kafue basin.

ZANIS reports that Minister of National Development and Planning Alexander Chiteme expressed his satisfaction after assessing parts of the 237 kilometers of climate resilient roads which are Kalomo-Dundumwezi-Ngoma-Itezhi-Tezhi- Namwala roads.

The Minister explained that the Climate resilient features on the road such as high concrete embankments, drainages, big culverts and the burrow pits that will not be buried are very beneficial.

“The climate resilient features such as the burrow pits where water is being harvested will act as water reservoirs for animals to drink from, ” Mr. Chiteme said.

Once completed, the roads would attract investors and spur other development activities in the district.

Mr. Chiteme however said that there will be need for government to re-engage its development partner (African Development Bank) so that the stretch between Pontoon and Namwala Town is worked on.

“ The pontoon- Namwala road needs to be worked on the same standard as the already completed Pontoon- Itezhi Tezhi road, “said the minister adding that ,” without such works, the road may not be all weather because the part across the Kafue River will still be getting flooded and become impassable.”

The Climate resilient roads are being constructed at a total cost of U$ 18 Million under the Pilot Program for Climate Resilience (PPCR) Funded by the Government and African Development Bank (AfDB).

Meanwhile Climate Resilient Roads in the Kafue Basin Projector Manager Nicholas Mulenga said that said that the construction of the road is on track.

The contractor has covered a stretch of 142 kilometers out of a total 237.5 kilometers.

The Features that make the road resilient are the high concrete embankments, the small bridges, big culverts and the burrow pits that will not be buried as per custom.

“As per custom the burrow pits created where they get gravel are supposed to be buried, but under this project, they will not because these will be reservoirs for water for animals” Mr. Mulenga explained.

And Itezhi Tezhi District Commissioner Hendrix Kaimana said that the Climate resilient roads have brought delight to the district.

He said, once completed, the roads will boost the tourism industry in the district and bring efficiency in delivering farming inputs and produce.

The minster was accompanied by Central Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Felix Mang’wato.