The Bemba Royal Establishment (BRE) says Preparations for Ukesefya Pa Ng’wena Traditional Ceremony of the Bemba speaking people celebrated in Mungwi district of Northern province are on course.

ZANIS reports Paramount Chief Chitimukulu saying in an interview at his palace that he is impressed with the works done in readiness for the traditional ceremony.

He said with only a few days remaining before the hosting of the event, the BRE has ensured that all is set and ready to receive its guests from across the country.

The traditional leader has since called on people who will attend the event to ensure that they conduct themselves in a peaceful manner.

He has since thanked the government and other stakeholders for the coming on board to help with the preparations of the event.

And Paramount chief Chitimukulu has revealed that this year’s Guest of Honor will be Patrice Motsepe from South Africa.

Meanwhile, Deputy Permanent Secretary Boniface Mbuzi has commended committees that have been constituted to help with the preparations of the ceremony.

Mr. Mbuzi said the various committees which include Security, catering among others are working tirelessly in order to ensure the ceremony is a success.

He has since called on Zambians to turn up in large numbers and witness the rich culture of the Bemba speaking people.

Ukesefya Pa Ng’wena Traditional Ceremony will be held next weekend on the 10th and 11th of August 2018.