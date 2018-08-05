Wedson Nyirenda made a bad start to on his South Africa PSL debut on Saturday.

Baroka FC lost 1-0 away in Durban to Amazulu to give the ex-Zambia coach his first defeat on day one of the 2018/2019 season.

Nyirenda’s side fell to the lone goal scored in the 18th minute by Siyethemba Mnguni.

Baroka now return home for Week two on August 8 when they hosts Benni McCathy’s Cape Town City in Polokwane.

City were 2-0 winners at home on Saturday over SuperSport United to go second on goal difference behind 2016/2017 champions Bidvest Wits.