Wedson Nyirenda made a bad start to on his South Africa PSL debut on Saturday.
Baroka FC lost 1-0 away in Durban to Amazulu to give the ex-Zambia coach his first defeat on day one of the 2018/2019 season.
Nyirenda’s side fell to the lone goal scored in the 18th minute by Siyethemba Mnguni.
Baroka now return home for Week two on August 8 when they hosts Benni McCathy’s Cape Town City in Polokwane.
City were 2-0 winners at home on Saturday over SuperSport United to go second on goal difference behind 2016/2017 champions Bidvest Wits.
he should stop losing. just keep draws constantly. period.