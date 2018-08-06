National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) says NRFA Public Relations Manager Alphonsius Hamachila says the agency projects to create 20,000 job opportunities this year.
Speaking on the sideline of the ongoing 92nd edition of the Agriculture and Commercial Show in Lusaka, yesterday, Mr. Hamachila says the jobs would be necessitated from the 400 routine contracts.
Mr. Hamachila says this is one avenue in which the Agency could contribute and generate economic empowerment to the Zambian people.
“The Agency will interpret the 2018 Agriculture and commercial show by generating economic success for the people through creating 20,000 from the 400 road routine contracts that we have,” he said.
He noted that going by the theme for this year entitled “’ Sustainable economic empowerment” the NFRA finds as it sends a signal to economically empower youths especially in the road sector especially at its toll gates.
And Mr. Hamachila the Agency is projecting to raise K 1 billion Kwacha toll fees this year compared to the K667 million collected last year.
He said to achieve this fit, his Agency plans to construct 40 tolling stations in all the country’s provinces by the end of 2018 as it is part of its National Road Tolling Programme.
Mr. Hamachila, hailed the road users for their compliance in paying road tolls which he said is an engine to the successes recorded by the Agency.
But you are failing to use that money to repair the terrible feeder roads in the rural areas, even in our so called cities such as Kitwe and Lusaka you cant even repair the potholes? What is wrong with you people kanshi? Then you go and buy the latest fleet of Ford Rangers,Hiluxs and Landcruisers straight from the show room. May God judge you harshly.
Zambian policy makers and roadworks agencies think the solution to bad roads is not to repair the roads but to buy an suv or a 4×4 off road vehicle. Take a page from John Magufulis book, scale down on government expenditure and your campaigns will not be as rigorous.
Toll gates fees don’t make sense. They are just too high for poor road that are rarely maintained. As others have said we are just good at over spending over SUVS and 4X4. What about us the poor with our famous ma-Corollas we need good roads. And you choose to maintain poor roads because you have cars that can manage poor road when we cannot with our corollas. 2020Vision is right you will be judged terribly.
NRFA Has 400 routine contracts that are funded through loans from China ALSO some contracts are not funded very sad development indeed that Zambian’s don’t benefit from such contracts as CHONCHOLIS ARE on TOP of things
Oooooh…..chapwa ….that is toll gates now to be providing employment….even that just wait , PF will fail to run.