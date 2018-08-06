National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) says NRFA Public Relations Manager Alphonsius Hamachila says the agency projects to create 20,000 job opportunities this year.

Speaking on the sideline of the ongoing 92nd edition of the Agriculture and Commercial Show in Lusaka, yesterday, Mr. Hamachila says the jobs would be necessitated from the 400 routine contracts.

Mr. Hamachila says this is one avenue in which the Agency could contribute and generate economic empowerment to the Zambian people.

“The Agency will interpret the 2018 Agriculture and commercial show by generating economic success for the people through creating 20,000 from the 400 road routine contracts that we have,” he said.

He noted that going by the theme for this year entitled “’ Sustainable economic empowerment” the NFRA finds as it sends a signal to economically empower youths especially in the road sector especially at its toll gates.

And Mr. Hamachila the Agency is projecting to raise K 1 billion Kwacha toll fees this year compared to the K667 million collected last year.

He said to achieve this fit, his Agency plans to construct 40 tolling stations in all the country’s provinces by the end of 2018 as it is part of its National Road Tolling Programme.

Mr. Hamachila, hailed the road users for their compliance in paying road tolls which he said is an engine to the successes recorded by the Agency.