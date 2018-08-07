New Lusaka Mayor, Miles Sampa has dedicated his office and Lusaka City Council, in general, to God because of his firm belief in God.

Mayor Sampa said this when South African-based Zambian prophet, Isaiah Brian Sovi paid a courtesy call on him at his office on Tuesday morning.

The Mayor said the Council was facing a lot of challenges and that there was need to put God first in all they do.

The Mayor said his office welcomed all men and women of God and other religions because the Republican Constitution recognised such.

“This is symbolic to me because prophet Sovi used to pray for me and he prophesised that one day I will be here. I invited him to come and pray for the office and the official car.”

The Mayor said he would meet the Muslim community as well to discuss with them matters to do with the city because they are stakeholders.

He said he was a staunch Catholic and appointed Father Lastone Lupupa during his installation last Friday as Mayor’s chaplain, but beyond that he had respect for any bishop, pastor, prophet as long as they believed in God and could preach about God.

“Even those who are not Christians, I know we are a Christian nation, but the constitution also tolerates other religions – Muslim, Hinduism; this Mayor will have time for them.”

“I would like to thank him (prophet Sovi) for coming all the way from South Africa to bless the Mayor’s office and the official car. … I welcome all those pastors, churches, bishops who would want to pray for the Mayor’s office and car that this Mayor is available to all religions and I encourage everyone to look up to God in whatever they do because that is what I will do.”

And prophet Sovi said he met Mr. Sampa some months ago through prayers because he (Mayor) is a man that seeks the face of God.

“I met him (Mayor Sampa) through prayers. That was the time when God revealed that he would be Mayor and he received the word adding that: “When you are a man and a leader who is open to God, things begin to happen; this is why I am here today; to honour God and to celebrate what God has done.”