New Lusaka Mayor, Miles Sampa has dedicated his office and Lusaka City Council, in general, to God because of his firm belief in God.
Mayor Sampa said this when South African-based Zambian prophet, Isaiah Brian Sovi paid a courtesy call on him at his office on Tuesday morning.
The Mayor said the Council was facing a lot of challenges and that there was need to put God first in all they do.
The Mayor said his office welcomed all men and women of God and other religions because the Republican Constitution recognised such.
“This is symbolic to me because prophet Sovi used to pray for me and he prophesised that one day I will be here. I invited him to come and pray for the office and the official car.”
The Mayor said he would meet the Muslim community as well to discuss with them matters to do with the city because they are stakeholders.
He said he was a staunch Catholic and appointed Father Lastone Lupupa during his installation last Friday as Mayor’s chaplain, but beyond that he had respect for any bishop, pastor, prophet as long as they believed in God and could preach about God.
“Even those who are not Christians, I know we are a Christian nation, but the constitution also tolerates other religions – Muslim, Hinduism; this Mayor will have time for them.”
“I would like to thank him (prophet Sovi) for coming all the way from South Africa to bless the Mayor’s office and the official car. … I welcome all those pastors, churches, bishops who would want to pray for the Mayor’s office and car that this Mayor is available to all religions and I encourage everyone to look up to God in whatever they do because that is what I will do.”
And prophet Sovi said he met Mr. Sampa some months ago through prayers because he (Mayor) is a man that seeks the face of God.
“I met him (Mayor Sampa) through prayers. That was the time when God revealed that he would be Mayor and he received the word adding that: “When you are a man and a leader who is open to God, things begin to happen; this is why I am here today; to honour God and to celebrate what God has done.”
We thank God for that! But do not mention or use the name of God in vein, let it be so in Jesus name!
Africans are so gullible praying for the car???
Haven’t you noticed that there are more thieves crooks poor prople and also sick people in Nigeria? Infact their president died after a long illness.
Do you think these many many prophets of nigeria love you more than thier own people?
Wake up God’s Kingdom will not be belt on man’s wealth!
Look at all of them swimming in material wealth.
Wake up people! Wake up!
Get those so-called prophets away from the mayor’s office !!! Those are wolves looking for food—–prophets of the belly.
Oh, please, stop that crap!!!.
Focus on what you promised to deliver in 100 days
It’s really meaningless. If God had any role in running cities, he could have written a manual for it. This is one mayor who has no intention to get working but is busy looking for miracles. Don’t expect much from this man. He should have been busy looking for solutions to the financial black hole the city is facing but he thinks hobnobbing with religious nuts is the way to go.
Sampa has appointed a Bemba priest to be chaplain. Because this has been done by someone from a tier-one tribe as created by UNIP in 1967, there is no issue here. If it was a mayor from second-tier tribe, the PF surrogates would have most likely made an issue out of this. I know this will be denounced but it is the reality.
That is God start Mayor. Suddenly I have different perception of you after your confession & acknowledgement of the One True God. If you stay on this path God will be with you and He will impart on you full understanding of what being ‘City Father’ really means so that you can execute your functions for benefit of God’s people. Lusaka’s Spiritual & physical beauty can only be completed by God. Zambia is special in God’s Eyes & it is only Him who completes us & reigns of us. May God Bless Lusaka and every part of Zambia. Amen!
Just don’t drink and drive bwana Mayor. Because no amount of praying for your car will save you from that kind of fo000lishness and its consequences!
And please start working, enough talking already!
Jesus is Lord over Zambia! No weapon formed against you and against Zambia shall prosper!
Miles has just deflected from Catholic church to these ‘born again’ prophets,,,, I wonder what my friend @ Nostradamus will tell me about his cousin ,,, miles has also abandoned his orphaned cousin mulenga sata ,these two used to close when ba mudala was alive
@Ndobo, I think my cousin-in-marriage Miles see ghost of Ba Sata and he thinks he meets with God.
Really laughable ….go on Sampa dupe the docile foooooools and then party whilst the foooools pray to white Jesus with that phoney book called King James Bible. They are so gullible they do not even know how evil King James was
Animo Farm with Laughter Disease and a diseased head.
Miles Sampa should stop behaving like a f00l. He still remains a young and vibrant man with so much to offer to society. Whoever has advised Sampa that this is the way to play politics should go back to him and tell him to sober up. This is a man who at one point was seen to be a potential PRESIDENT of ZAMBIA. Miles if you screw this go away miles from Zambia. For now start working on the free Wi-fi for Lusaka in 100 days mate! You have about 90 days left.
We all serve God in our respective fields, but most christians or followers have wrong understanding on the bible thats y they are taken advantage by politicians and fake pastors alike. Be open minded and explore your God given brains, IF U DONT HAVE Money, do not give.what God want THE GOLDEN RULE.
What I know is God don’t like dirty, unsanitary markets. God don’t like thugs trading in Katondo street like babillon.
God don’t like 95% of Lusaka, God can’t stand stinking sewage in Matero and Chawama.
Most stupid comment from a mayor. People with shallow brains with no plans to deliver refer all to their god. Whenever a man says “God will take care” just know has nothing to ofeer apart from stealing.
chiko
Cant agree more.It is like Uncle like nephew.Late Sata promised to rule using the 10 commandments…lol then he went on to arrest people for greeting each other,this family has issues…..
Not forgetting LYING THAT HE WAS NOT SICK….LOL…TWEBEKO FIMBI SAMPA,FOR EXAMPLE DO YOU HAVE A SMALL PIN CHARGER?
Most UPND supporters are Satanists! They oppose God vehemently, a sign of Satanists.
What has changed, Miles have you run out of ideas? “A few weeks ago as candidate Miles Sampa in one evening spent over K60,000 at a drinking Spree at Lusaka’s Chicago’s Pub at east park.
Sampa who was in the company of Former Lusaka mayor Daniel Chisenga, members of his campaign team and women spent K60,000 on beers which they took and also bought for people at the pub.
Miles who was by 03 still at the club was very drunk and bragged about being back on track financially.”
The All Might is watching, mark my words.
Ba Sampa please forget about your God for now, go ALL OUT to sort out the challenges Lusaka city is facing. This RELIGIOUS behaviour is killing our country in that instead of creating employment for our young, we are instead waisting a lot of time with PENTECOSTALISM. Birds in the bush leave their nests as early as 04.00 to go out looking for bugs, insects, caterpillars, nshonkonono etc to feed the chicklings where as we; the so-called human beings waste so much time Pentecostaling. Please STOP IT…
Three Mansions oppose establishment of the Kingdom of God in the hearts of people.
God wont do the job for you….do it yourself and show what you can.
Unasheko na mukwikile, Shi Bwalya Sampa
Prioritize first, clean up Lusaka first before free wifi. Start from there as indoti sends a wrong signal to potential investors n our culture in general
Thank God, God won again and Satan lost Hagain! That is the way to go Mr. Sampa! Satanists will oppose this! The name of JESUS is offensive to Satan’s children! So is the Cross! God bless you with wisdom and do the right thing for the City of Lusaka. Zambia WILL NEVER hand this nation to the devil.
Fixing the deeply rotten Lusaka is not an easy task ,i don’t envy Miles Sampa coz he’ll get lots of mud thrown at him and impossible challenges.
The spirit of Ruth mbangu is haunting him so he needs all the prayers he can get.
This is the first mistake he has made. He thinks God will work for him.
Tebufi. Africans think God will solve their problems. Meanwhile the Europeans are busy solving their own problems
Uzamuziba yesu Miles. Time is ticking for the free WiFi you promised. You are prescious time talking. Time for talking is over, right now we need the WiFi in less than 100 days now.
Even the Europeans told us they had come to spread the word of God then they proceeded to loot our continent of everything including slave human resources.