Democratic Republic of Congo -DRC Presidential Aspirant Moise Katumbi says Zambians should be proud that they have a president who is focused on development.
Mr. Katumbi says the unprecedented development taking place in Zambia can only be achieved with a leadership that is centered on serving its people.
He says President Edgar Lungu has a vision to develop Zambia judging by the infrastructure development taking place in the country.
Mr. Katumbi says a focused leadership, coupled with peace, stability and democracy will see Zambia’s economy growing even further.
He says having been a Governor for Katanga Province in the DRC, he is aware of the amounts of money involved in road construction, and other infrastructure.
In an Interview in Kitwe, Mr. Katumbi said there are a lot of lessons that the DRC can learn from Zambia’s economic progress.
Mr. Katumbi also advised the opposition in Zambia to appreciate the works of the government, adding that criticism is normal in a democracy, but that it should be constructive.
He said the peace and rule of law that exist in Zambia is the envy for many African countries.
Mr. Katumbi said Zambia’s democracy has grown over the years, as the opposition are free to criticize government without fear.
Mr. Katumbi is in Kitwe after being denied entry into the DRC and has until Wednesday to file his nomination papers ahead of the anticipated democratic polls in the neighbouring country.
Last I heard, Katumbi left Zambia for Belgium. LT you need to update that. I had a chance meeting with one Congolese here in the USA, apparently they think Katumbi doesn’t qualify to be president because he is Zambian!
So the players at TP Mazembe didn’t tell him that Ba Lungu stopped all development projects?
Kusema ni ku taka… .
katumbi you stole in drc…..and never changed a thing in katanga as a governor.
Got great respect for Moses Katumbi but you’re missing some infor about Changwa, he will unemployed very soon.
There is something dodgy about this Katumbi.
Something is NOT right, even this statement it should treated carefully.
I cant put my finger quiet on it, but I dont like this man at all and I am astonished we are entertaining him to start with
Thanks
BB2014,2016
So is Kabila who’s Rwandan. At least Katumbi’s father is Congolese. Having said this Katumbi knows what he’s talking about. As development in my town all sewer lines and manholes have been replaced. It may not look that important for those who don’t know how for many years we suffered the effluent from blocked sewers.
Katumbi knows that Lazy is an insecure, corrupt no ethic, no vision empty tin without a backbone
Katumbi is crooked he worked with chiluba and chungu on questionable deals these guys stole big time.
Whrn he arrived in zambia he was just a businessman them mathani the bigger crook helped him through finance bank.
He has nothing to say because if he says otherwise he will be booted out of Zambia.
Now wait until the DRC government complains to Zambia!
Yes the amount of money involved in building roads is a lot & thats why its being priortised so that there is lots of windfall. All other sectors of the economy, like citizen empowerment, are not priortized bacause there is no windfall to them. We know katumbi. We know
If Katumbi becomes president of DRC the economy of Congo will improve greatly and Zambia with benefit with the whole region. Katumbi unlike HH has the political experience after running Katanga province
We understand Katumbi -the badly faded and patchy grass is greener on the Zambian side…but only bcuz the grass in DRC is on life support.Thanks for your backhanded compliment.
There is no peace katumbi… people are silently suffering, you just look from afar and you think there is peace..
Those suffering are fools who will be punished by God for letting wealth slip through their fingers in a rich country like Zambia while foreigners are easily getting rich.
As HH how he got rich so quick
Imagine someone complaining about the price of mealie meal at K82 x 25kg but spends K150 on Castle Lagers. I see this everyday at my outlets.
Katumbi do know the amounts of money Zambia owes for those roads you see ? Zambia back as a highly indebted nation.
And what peace ? Zambia has never seen the political violence and tribal divisions we see today……
And lungu supports his fellow wanna be tin pot dictator kabila….who refuses to leave power…
Katumbi my young man; i have always respected you but there’s no freedom in Zambia under Lungu; the roads you’re talking about are in select places; have you ever travelled on Kafue Mazabuka road?
My Aussie mate mazabuka constituency has an area mp who walks out of parliament instead of negotiating for road development in his area. Just tell you tribesmen to vote for pf mps and you’ll see how the roads will change.
OVAL HEAD – OR DUNCE HEAD THIS IS A NATIONAL HIGHWAY LINKING LIVINGSTONE TO LUSAKA IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH ANY MP ! THE NATIONAL ROADS BOARD SITUATED AT THE PRESIDENTS OFFICE HAS THE MANDATE TO ADDRESS THIS SITUATION – I GUESS THE PEOPLE BIDDING TO FIX THIS ROAD DON’T HAVE ENOUGH MONEY OR LAND TO PAY FOR THE BRIBES !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
From what I have heard about this man when he was Katanga Governor he took over almost everything. Government contracts were only his, even simple items like charcoal he used to be the sole supplier. He is very much likened to our own GBM.Some people are better off to remain business people. They enter politics to destroy
To hell iwe chi katumbi. You cannot give an objective view on tbe situation in zambia because you are at the mercy of lungus government. Your own country has disowned you so you are a desperate man willing to lick zambian boots
Kitumbi is on the verge of applying for political asylum here…HENCE HIS PRAISE FOR THE GOVERNMENT!
WE wish KATUMBI Good luck in DRC Elections, should he win Zambia stands to BENEFIT ALOT because the man grew up in Zambia SPEAKS bemba (Language for thieves and thugs) beside our footballers trade at his CLUB though they have become ifisonso , MK is the man and a true friend to CHILUBA, MWANAWASA AND RB he doesnt know LUNGU
Katumbis first wife is Zambia , lulu who he has 2 children with…he is only bootlicking as he holds a Zambian passport…..and the dictator wanna bes protect each other……lungu will back kabila any day against democracy…
I told of the SADC unwritten code…
” don’t condemn me if I decide to stay on in power after my term…..tomorrow you also might do so…..”
Only Ian khama is the exception…
most of you don’t make sense. just diplaying your hate.
There you go mate; this is what i have been talking about you PF cadres; anyone critising PF bad polices is considered a Tonga; What if am Bemba or Tumbuka? Do you see me critising PF for their plans to reintroduce QZ? Even if am Tonga; Kafue Mazabuka Road has been neglected because it is in Tongaland where Lungu was rejected; yet Lungu and all PF cadres are happy to drink tea with Sugar from Nakambala; the area MP’s hands are tied because of Lungu and PF’s hatred for the people of the area; yet you mate know that Australian prime ministers or Premiers always take development even in places where people did not vote for them;
Katumbi,you have now learnt how to speak English…i remember when you had issues with the Zambian govt you would always come to court with an interpreter as you claimed to only speak french.Really laughable
Truth be told I voted for our president and at the present choice I’d still vote for him. Please don’t insult me it’s my choice and am sure every one has his own choice. No hard feelings
Many Zambians have eyes just like Moise Katumbi,hence ever voting for PF since 2011!!Truth be told,PF Govnt has changed the face of Zambia and our opposition will struggle to remove PF from power especially in 2021.Yes they are free to criticize PF Govnt but that must be contructive.Bitterness,tribalism,etc wont remove PF from power anytime soon as long as they continue developing mother Zambia because REAL VOTERS have eyes and are able to judge!!!Plus they say “seeing is believing”.So voters see massive projects being done by PF therefore, they cannot easily buy into (fake) promises from our opposition!!!
ALL ELECTION RESULTS SINCE 2016 IN FAVOUR OF PF ARE NOT FROM WITHOUT AS PEOPLE ARE SEEING AND APPRECIATING THE REAL DEAL FROM THIS GOVNT!!!2021 could be walkover for PF-mark my…
Njimbu if Social media was determiner of our elections , these guys would have been scoring landslides.
Why would anyone take advice from this crook? Does he think we have forgotten about his corrupt activities with the Chiluba administration?
That’s what Mwanawasa made you believe. …just like FTJ wanted to erase anything to do with KK so did Mwanawasa not want anything to do with FTJ. By the way do you know that Mwanawasa had to swallow his pride and returned everything to Katumbi?
Development ya Nyoko!!!!! Just get back to DRC..