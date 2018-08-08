Ruling Patriotic Front Party adopts Sensio Banda as their candidate in the forthcoming Kasenegwa Parliamentary By-Elections.

The Campaigns will be managed by Chipangali Member of Parliament Vincent Mwale who is also MCC in charge of Local government and Housing.

Mr. Banda stood as a Kasenengwa Constituency candidate on the Rainbow Party ticket in the 2016 general elections but lost to the PF’s Victoria Kalima, who passed away in June this year.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila announced this during a news briefing at the PF secretariat.

“The Central Committee met this morning to consider adoptions for Kasenengwa Constituency and five other local government by-elections to be held on 6th September 2018. Following extensive deliberations, the Central Committee considered the 17 names of aspiring candidates who applied for Kasenengwa Constituency. I wish to announce that the Central Commitee today has adopted Mr Sensio Banda as the party’s candidate for Kasenengwa Constituency,” Mr. Mwila said.

“We are aware that some opposition parties are waiting like vultures to entice those who have not [been] adopted this around. The Central Committee holds the view that none of those who had applied but not adopted is for hire. These are distinguished men and women and we invite them to come on board and join the campaigns to assure and ensure victory in Kasenengwa Constituency and five local government by-elections.,” he said.

He said the PF Central Committee believed that 16 others who were not adopted would remain loyal by “understanding that there can only be one candidate at any given time.