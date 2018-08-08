Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji has confirmed that opposition leader Tendai Biti is in Lusaka after he attempted to seek asylum.
Ambassador Malanji said Mr Biti’s asylum request was unsuccessful because but his grounds were not sufficient.
He said Mr. Biti is being kept for safe “custody” awaiting his return to Harare.
Ambassador Malanji said Mr. Biti had not been arrested but was rather detained in safe custody as the Zambian authorities awaited communication from the Zimbabwean government before he could be deported.
“He was attempting to seek asylum in Zambia but the grounds under which he would want to seek asylum are not meritorious. So basically he has not been arrested, all we are doing is keeping him in safe custody and waiting for the Zimbabwean authority to help him get back to Harare. The grounds do not merit asylum. He is not in danger. He is only going to answer charges to legitimate courts of law,” Ambassador Malanji said.
Mr. Biti, who was finance minister in the coalition government from 2009 to 2013, is a leading member of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party, which denounced Emerson Mnangagwa’s July 30 election victory as fraudulent and vowed to challenge it in court this week.
Mr. Biti had declared before official election results were announced Friday that opposition leader Nelson Chamisa had won, a claim also made by Mr. Chamisa himself.
“In a normal country, Chamisa would be sworn in right now,” Mr. Biti told reporters a day after the election.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has said it is illegal to release results before its own official announcement.
Let him stay in Zambia. You know he will be slaughtered once in Zimbabwe
What about the youths he sent into the streets to riot and get killed? Don’t they also deserve to live ? Let him get butchered and become a martyr. Afterall that’s what’s expected of national heroes.
True politicians don’t run ???? away, he was in sighting violence, send him back
He is hungry for power
Pilato was not arrested in RSA.
Munangagwa’s parents run away from same Zimbabwe and are still in Southern Province, freely, not in SAFETY facility at Lilayi.
Tendai Biti is likened to an Impala fleeing from a pride of lions into a croc infested pond.
How Tendai Biti can flee to Zambia is beyond me even Emerson Mnangagwa flew to SA when he was about to captured by Uncle Bob’s hit men last year…never did he flee to Zambia where he grew up as he can not trust these thieves in PF who have zero foreign policy….they are the first ones to go for prayers and proclaim to be Christians.
Ours is a country of crooks and criminals who sell to the highest bidder .
Whst about katumbi he has been denied entry to his own country on what visa is he in this country isn’t he a security risk?
I doubt it the PF govt even listened to his pleas for protection. Did they even ask Zambia’s high commissioner in Harare to say a thing? If we cannot protect Tendai Biti, govt should have sent him to another country willing to offer him sanctuary. Sad really.
Is this the chap who said there was no Democracy in Zambia when we genuinely charged Hechihechi with treason!!
If he was genuinely charged for treason as you foo.lishly allege, why is he not in jail. Could it be that the PF persecutors are incompetent or you have absolutely no idea of what you are talking about
But why deport him to Zimbabwe? Allow him to go to a country of his second choice, that would be fair
This is a country run by thieves …how do you return someone whose live is in danger.
*life
Zambia nima rubbish
#2 wajimona, is that what the baga said?
Asylum here, is he crazy? He should know by now that we are a country governed by laws and not men. Besides, we cannot tolerate enemity with our good neighbours, Zambia is more important than Tendai, MDC, or even the Zim underfive Chamisa…kikikikikii…..how can they say that they will only results of elections if only they won?…..fucckking lock the bagas, all of them!!!
You have sold the country. No principles anymore. Poverty levels are at all time high. Unemployment. Those employed are not getting paid on time. Foreigners own most of the land. Banks are ripping people off. Why being a president of Zambia if you wont help your own people?? Where are young leaders?
How do you hand him back to a country he is fleeing? Why not hand him over to UNHCR or a second country of his choice. On what grounds did Katumbi get a Presidential escort to try and enter DRC? Yet a man fleeing you want to hand him back to where is fleeing from.
What is he fleeing from? He issued inflammatory statements with potential to precipitate to a chaotic situation and now he runs away? Let him challenge the elections in Court – isn’t that what they have already instituted?
What do you expect from a spineless coward like Lazy Lungu ….he doesn’t want to upset the Crocodile as he wants to attend inauguration.
Tendai save yourselves RUN TO SOMALIA DON’T WALK THEY WON’T FOLLOW YOU THERE!
Zambia you have let down the people of Zimbabwe.
I hope that the Zambian government has had a good look at the international laws about Biti’s case before reaching this surprising decision. Besides, it is not even African or shall I say Zambian. Furthermore, I hope that Zimbabwe has assured Zambia that no harm will be done to Biti.
WELL DONE EDGAR LUNGU FOR CAPTURING THE BASTARD I WANT TO ROAD HIS TESTICLES ON A HOT PRESSING IRON AS AN INTRODUCTION TO POLITICS KIKIKIKIKIKIKIKIK
Biti should have had more sense than to choose his spineless corrupt neighbour’s to the north. As bad as the criminals he was fleeing from.
Is this for real? Sending someone to be killed and you call yourselves a Christian nation? How did they determine he should be deported to Zambia? Why not give him passage to another country of his choice and safety? Tendai Biti must go to the British consulate or any other European embassies for Asylum and protection. Lungu is fulfilling the pledge for dictatorship. He is more dangerous than Idi Amin, Mobutu or Emperor Bokassa.
Mnangagwa is a ruthless leader as his track record tells us. Spare the man from the jaws is the crocodile please