Lusaka Province Minister Hon Bowman Lusambo says he is very disappointed with the level of service delivery at the Road Transport and Safety Agency -RTSA- offices.

And Hon Lusambo says it is unfortunate that only one service counter is operating at the Lumumba RTSA offices to cater for hundreds of people requiring services such as renewal of motor vehicle licenses, registration of motor vehicles and renewal of driver licenses.

Meanwhile, the Lusaka province minister has commended the department of national registration for, “operating efficiently and attending to the public.”

Speaking yesterday when he undertook yet another impromptu visit to strategic public institutions in his quest to check on the quality of service delivery, Hon Lusambo who is also Kabushi member of parliament observed that the long queues at the RTSA offices do not offer confidence to Zambians and may be a breeding ground for corruption.

“In response to the calls from Zambians, I toured the Department of National Registration Office in Lusaka and RTSA Lumumba and Dedan Kimathi Offices.

“And contrary to some publicly held view, I found that the NRC office was infact operating efficiently and attending to the public. I was however disappointed with what I found at both RTSA offices I toured.

“The level of service delivery at RTSA offices leave much to be desired. The long queues do not offer confidence to our people and may be a breeding ground for corruption,” said Hon Lusambo.

He has called on the public to report any public institution or department that need improvement.

“Our people expect better service delivery and I will ensure that Lusaka Province sets an example on how public institutions should operate. If you are aware of any public institutions or departments that need to improve, do not hesitate to alert my office. Let us work together for a better Lusaka.”