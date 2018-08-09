Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says Zambia denied MDC official Tendai Biti asylum because there is no breakdown of law and order in Zimbabwe.
Govt denied Tendai Biti asylum because no breakdown of law & order in Zimbabwe. Citizens lives not under threat reason no influx of asylum seekers. SADC said elections free and fair. Post election violence suspects (6 died) to appear before courts and is internal matter.
— Hon. Dora Siliya, MP (@Dora_Siliya) August 9, 2018
Ms. Siliya said that Mr. Biti’s request did not meet conditions for asylum as there was no breakdown of law and order in Zimbabwe in the aftermath of elections that saw the ZANU-PF’s Emerson Mnangagwa declared winner.
“Mr Tendai Biti presented himself to the Zambian authorities at the border in Chirundu and unlike any other Zimbabwean entering Zambia, he presented himself seeking asylum. He was held at the border following consultations with government and after the conclusion of consultations particularly with the Ministry of Home Affairs it was deduced that he did not qualify for asylum,” Siliya said.
“One can only seek asylum if their country of origin is under massive violence and there is total breakdown of law and order and indeed the lives of citizens there are threatened. In this case, it was concluded that did not apply to Mr Tendai Biti and has been handed back to the Zimbabwean authorities and not deported because he was not in Zambia illegally, he had been denied entry into Zambia. He was being held at the border pending consultations.”
She said, “On the matter he managed to get the court order, consultations with the office of the Attorney General show that he had already been handed back to the Zimbabwean authorities when this court order was apparently handed.”
Siliya added: “In this case he was just handed back to the Zimbabwean authorities.”
She said, “On the matter he managed to get the court order, consultations with the office of the Attorney General show that he had already been handed back to the Zimbabwean authorities when this court order was apparently handed.”
Ms. Siliya says the court order restraining Zambian authorities handing over Mr. Biti to the Zimbabwean authorities was served after he had already been surrendered.
Mr. Biti had been detained at the Chirundu Border Post after attempting to seek asylum in Zambia following an arrest warrant issued by the Zimbabwean authorities.
Ms. Siliya’s assertions that there is no breakdown of the law flies straight in the face of the US government which has stated through its Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs that “We are deeply troubled by credible reports that opposition supporters are being targeted by members of the Zimbabwean security forces.”
And Minister of Foreign Affairs will say something else.
Then Minister of Justice. Before Kapyongo defend somebody.
Closing remarks before by Sunday Chanda.
PF is a mess.
Zimbabwe and any other countries should hand over Lungu, Dora and all other thieves when their time of reckoning comes. For now Mumba junior should be handed over to me by the US for a telling off. We can’t have law and order being compromised on LT.
total mess
Why is Dora becoming so ugly by the day?
We are waiting for a statement from DRC when they demand the expulsion of Katumbi!
Don’t worry Tendai Lungu baba and the 40 thieves won’t be in power fever remember what happened to Sata in Malawi?
Just be patient!
There is completely no leadership …and the most insulting part of it all is that the President is a lawyer. Its not surprising that LAZ debarred him as he was clearly not a good lawyer!!
NONSENSE! How do you explain the unjustified shooting of 6 people the police nor the military have failed to explain themselves. Dora who are you and the Zambian Government to determine that there is no breakdown of law in that Country? Besides Biti may believe there is a genuine threat on him as a person and he can justifiably seek asylum. You know there are Zambians out there who have sought asylum outside … it doesn’t necessarily mean the country has had a breakdown in law … Dora you have really become dull under the PF what happened to You ?????
“Mpefu she is not only becoming ugly but Dull too … only her Wallet is improving tremendously ….. but other KPIs are pointing South for this Wench … hehehehe!
Good call. Let Biti try Botswana or Tanzania. We already have our own thorn, HH.
UK diplomats have revealed that they are closely following MDC Alliance principal Tendai Biti’s case engaging the Zimbabwean and Zambian authorities over his safety after he was denied political asylum in Zambia yesterday and handed over to Zimbabwean authorities.
GRZ handed Tendai Biti over because they don’t respect rule of law .Court orders were handed in good time and you defied them openly just like you did regarding Rupiah Banda’s passport & travel to Kenya.
Kaponya you are on the spotlight, the quicker you understand the implication the better. Investors are watching, international community will confirm what the opposition and civil society have been saying; corruption, intimidation, etc.
Really sad …so much confusion by these kaponyas clear sign of lack of leadership at the top!!!
Jay Jay
How can you say that when the Great Leader is busy campaining for 2021 kikiki
The sooner PF admits it is inept the better for all,especiall themselves.This level of incomptence is unprecedented and dangerous.
Kaili he’s Zimbabwean so let him go and finish what he started.
“One can only seek asylum if their country is under massive violence.. ”
The 4th paragraph makes some very disturbing reading bcuz that is pure nonsense and against international law. Zambia is a country of jungle rules.
Imagine telling Jews who were running away from The Gestapo, that there is no need for asylum as there is no breakdown of the law and order in Germany…this is how silly the bloated woman in the picture sounds like.
So are you suggesting Biti and company are disorientated. As a responsible govt you should taken them to Chainana Hospital as vulnerable human beings for help. Memories of late Tsvangirai who claimed to have been the target of four assassination attempts – including one in 1997 in which he said attackers attempted to throw him out of his office window are still fresh.
VERY shallow reading from DORA, Political opponents can seek asylum at anytime even though the country is not in a crisis, its individually sought based on witch hunting with sufficient data. TENDAI only got wrong lawyers from southern zambia he should have brought ZIM laywers or zambian courts cant match them
Akosefye Ngwele. Better a coward than a Dead HERO it is said.
Tendai Biti recently called Zambia a failed state. How do you run to a country you have just called a failed state?? Besides, entering any country is a privilege and not a right.
Until your balls are about to be squeezed will you understand his situation.
The reason why dull Lungu and his bunch of dimwits sent Tendai home is coz he showed solidarity with HH. That is how petty these !d!ots are.
It is NOT ALWAYS total breakdown of law and order that should warrant Asylum seeking of running away to seek safety! EVEN MNANGAGWA HAD RUN AWAY FROM ZIM when he didn’t feel safe but that helped him live another day to become President!IF what we read is right, he went over the Zim/Mozambican border illegally and mostly likely entered S.Africa. He broke rules, but S.Africans did not arrest him and hand him to Zimbabwe. They applied logic,allowed him to stay and later went back to become President. BITI MIGHT HAVE COMMITTED SOME UNREASONABLE ACTS BUT WE HAVE OUR INTERNATIONAL OBLIGATIONS TO RESPECT AND CIVILITY TO DEMONSTRATE TO THE WORLD AT LARGE! Things change, one of these politicians may need Biti in future!!
The enjoyment of asylum is not premised on the breakdown of law and order in the country of origin of the asylum seeker rather on an individual’s well-founded fear of persecution. Asylum is denied or granted through an established due process that also provides for the rebuttal process if the decision is negative. The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights has previously censured Zambia on the ill-treatment of Senegalese in Zambia, and we should have learned from that incident.