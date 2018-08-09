Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says Zambia denied MDC official Tendai Biti asylum because there is no breakdown of law and order in Zimbabwe.

Govt denied Tendai Biti asylum because no breakdown of law & order in Zimbabwe. Citizens lives not under threat reason no influx of asylum seekers. SADC said elections free and fair. Post election violence suspects (6 died) to appear before courts and is internal matter. — Hon. Dora Siliya, MP (@Dora_Siliya) August 9, 2018

Ms. Siliya said that Mr. Biti’s request did not meet conditions for asylum as there was no breakdown of law and order in Zimbabwe in the aftermath of elections that saw the ZANU-PF’s Emerson Mnangagwa declared winner.

“Mr Tendai Biti presented himself to the Zambian authorities at the border in Chirundu and unlike any other Zimbabwean entering Zambia, he presented himself seeking asylum. He was held at the border following consultations with government and after the conclusion of consultations particularly with the Ministry of Home Affairs it was deduced that he did not qualify for asylum,” Siliya said.

“One can only seek asylum if their country of origin is under massive violence and there is total breakdown of law and order and indeed the lives of citizens there are threatened. In this case, it was concluded that did not apply to Mr Tendai Biti and has been handed back to the Zimbabwean authorities and not deported because he was not in Zambia illegally, he had been denied entry into Zambia. He was being held at the border pending consultations.”

She said, “On the matter he managed to get the court order, consultations with the office of the Attorney General show that he had already been handed back to the Zimbabwean authorities when this court order was apparently handed.”

Siliya added: “In this case he was just handed back to the Zimbabwean authorities.”

Ms. Siliya says the court order restraining Zambian authorities handing over Mr. Biti to the Zimbabwean authorities was served after he had already been surrendered.

Mr. Biti had been detained at the Chirundu Border Post after attempting to seek asylum in Zambia following an arrest warrant issued by the Zimbabwean authorities.

Ms. Siliya’s assertions that there is no breakdown of the law flies straight in the face of the US government which has stated through its Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs that “We are deeply troubled by credible reports that opposition supporters are being targeted by members of the Zimbabwean security forces.”