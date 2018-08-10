The North-western Chamber of Commerce has called for the creation of sustainable business linkages that will foster economic emancipation in the region.

NWP Chamber of Commerce President, Josephine Makondo said sustainable business linkages are possible if different stakeholders work together and strategize on how best the formulation of a favorable trading environment can be created.

Ms. Makondo said the captains of the industries should not support small medium enterprises (SME) just for face value, but should also share in a collective responsibility of transforming the current state of the SMEs and foster their growth to the stage of being competitive and self-sustainable.

She said this during a business to business round table meeting held at Kansanshi hotel in Solwezi today.

Meanwhile Northwestern Province Permanent Secretary Ephraim Mateyo said government is committed to creating an environment where the small holder farmers can easily supply goods to different markets including on-site mine canteens and various chain stores dotted around the province.

Mr. Mateyo said government remains optimistic that the outcome of the consultative meeting will be a well-developed mechanism that will embrace all stakeholders in the agribusiness.

And Zambia Development Agency Director for Enterprise Development, Mukula Masaka assured the business community that they will work closely with all stakeholders to promote the establishment of business infrastructure in the province which is critical to create a sustainable business ecosystem.

Mr Masaka said the establishment of viable and sustainable agri-business ventures will profoundly contribute to the formalization of the huge informal sector through creation of decent jobs.