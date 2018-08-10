Leaders Zesco United could extend their two point lead to five should they beat fourth from bottom Napsa Stars in the 13h00 kickoff at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Zesco can take advantage of second placed Green Buffaloes who will only play their Week 28 match at home against Buildcon on Sunday at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka.

The defending champions,who have led the FAZ Super Division for the last two months and are undefeated in fifteen league matches, beat Napsa 1-0 in the first leg in Ndola.

Zesco will also be a big test for Napsa Stars who are unbeaten in their last five games and improving as they continue swim up in the bottom four drop zone.

Elsewhere, fifth placed Nkana are away in Southern Province visiting bottom side New Monze Swallows at Lwengu Sports Complex.

Nkana crushed Swallows 3-0 in Kitwe in the first leg.

At Garden Park, Kitwe United on Saturday welcomes Lusaka Dynamos where they are seeking to continue improving their survival chances in the top league.

Kitwe have remained the best side of the four promoted to the Super Division this season.

The Buchi Boys are 12th on the table with 33 points, six behind Dynamos, as at Week 27.

Kitwe head into the match battling to recover from last 3-2 loss at third placed Green Eagles in Choma.

Meanwhile, Eagles hope to consolidated third place when they visit Nakambala Leopards in the big Southern Province derby.

Eagles are looking strong to play continental football next year for the first time since they were promoted in 2008.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION – WEEK 28

11/08/18

13:00 Napsa Stars Vs Zesco United

15:00 Zanaco Vs Lumwana Radiants

15:00 Nkwazi Vs Power Dynamos

15:00 Nakambala Leopards Vs Green Eagles

15:00 New Monze Swallows Vs Nkana

15:00 Kitwe United Vs Lusaka Dynamos

15:00 Kabwe Warriors Vs National Assembly

12/08/18

15:00 Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy Vs Forest Rangers

13:00 Red Arrows Vs Nchanga Rangers

15:00 Green Buffaloes Vs Buildcon