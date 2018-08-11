Green Eagles continue to enhance their 2019 continental prospects after beating Nakambala Leopards in their Southern Province derby on Saturday away in Mazabuka.

Aggrey Chiyangi’s side beat Nakambala 1-0 away in Mazabuka to consolidate third place and move within nine points of leaders Zesco United with ten games left to play.

Tapson Kaseba scored the game’s only goal in the 58th minute to send Eagles to 53 points, four more than fourth placed Nkana and six behind number two sides Green Buffaloes who only play on Sunday at home in Lusaka against Nchanga Rangers.

Eagles have never finished in the top four since making their FAZ Super Division debut in 2008 and a seventh place finish in 2014 remains their best end of season placing to date.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 28

11/08/2018

Nkwazi 2-Power Dynamos 1

Nakambala Leopards 0-Green Eagles 1

New Monze Swallows 0-Nkana 1

Kitwe United 2-Lusaka Dynamos 0

Kabwe Warriors 0-National Assembly 0

Napsa Stars 0-Zesco United 0

Zanaco 1-Lumwana Radiants 0

12/08/2018

Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy-Forest Rangers

13h00:Red Arrows-Nchanga Rangers

15h00:Green Buffaloes-Buildcon