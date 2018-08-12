

Chingola Mayor Titus Tembo has cautioned clergymen that have a tendency of discouraging people living with HIV from not taking Antiretroviral drugs to stop doing so.

Mr. Tembo says the cure for HIV has not yet been established hence the need for all those living with the virus to continue accessing drugs.

He says this is why government is providing enough drugs in various government health facilities across the country.

The Chingola Mayor speaking at the Civic Center during the flagging off of the HIV and AIDS Event dubbed run for your health Chingola free from aids.

And Mr. Tembo has praised Non-Governmental Organisations that are providing easy access of Antiretroviral drugs to the public.

Meanwhile, Catholic Medical Mission Board Dreams Officer, Cecilia Mulenga said her board has enrolled about 200 girls who are currently learning on issues related to HIV and Aids.