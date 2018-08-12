Former United Party for National Development Vice President for Politics Dr Canisius Banda has said that the problem being faced by UPND is not because of the Bandas, but its party President Hakainde Hichilema’s own deceptiveness, treachery, lack of sincerity.
In a posting, Dr Banda said that the UPND leader Mr Hichilema has deceived many people in his political career, and that the incident of Dr Faustin Banda is an issue of Karma and that the Mr Hichilema was merely harvesting what he planted, a classic case of chickens coming home to roost.
Dr Banda further said that it was not surprising that Mr Hichilema is surrounded by a dangerous horde of infidels that have made him today very insecure and warned that the number of those deceiving him will only increase.
UPND’s ETHNO-CENTRED POLITICS MUST CEASE
This is my response to Stephen Laura’s statement that ‘Bandas are a problem.’ What Stephen KATUKA must know is that his party, or any party in Zambia, will never win an election without the Bandas. Insulting them, therefore, is both idiotic and suicidal. Bandas are NOT the problem. Bandas are merely intolerant of treachery, ethno-centred politics and idiocy.
Stephen KATUKA, the UPND secretary general, must let sleeping dogs lie. He must leave me alone on my path of nationalism and patriotism. I can be politically acerbic, strategically poisonous to the dreams of his party. I am not of that mind bent.
Stephen KATUKA is a friend of mine. Either Stephen KATUKA mispoke or now there is something cancerous about his mind. Stephen KATUKA knows that I am NOT the problem. He knows that I was the solution to UPND. He knows that I nearly made Hakainde HICHILEMA win in 2015, and that, by omission, I made him lose in 2016. Stephen KATUKA knows that, without me, the UPND is now very lame, mortally wounded. Stephen KATUKA knows that the problem in the UPND is his boss Hakainde HICHILEMA, HICHILEMA’s own deceptiveness, treachery, lack of sincerity.
Dr Faustin BANDA is merely an isolated symptom of the cancer that has now become the UPND. Worse is coming. More people, even closer to Hakainde HICHILEMA, will soon deceive/betray this pitiable man.
This is karma.
Hakainde HICHILEMA has deceived many people in his political career. I am one of them. I, as a victim of his treachery, I am one of the witnesses of his duplicity. When you plant deception you will reap deception. Hakainde HICHILEMA is now merely harvesting what he planted. His is a classic case of chickens coming home to roost.
Today, it is not surprising that he is surrounded by a dangerous horde of infidels. Hakainde HICHILEMA is today very insecure. The number of those deceiving him will only increase. Because he has been practising deception himself, he too now will suffer deception. As age old wisdom tells us, as a man makes his bed, so must he lay in it.
Stephen KATUKA by attacking Bandas is merely consolidating the community perception that his party is only a sick platform for the PROJECTION of ba Toka pride.
The education that Faustin and I have, but Stephen KATUKA doesn’t have and detests is the very bedrock upon which the foundation of a united, peaceful and prosperous Zambia shall eventually be built.
Let him just shut up and come to me we have coffee or Thobwa. We are friends after all.
Dr Canisius BANDA
Development Activist
Former UPND Vice President for Politics
No merit in this posting, just anger , emotional and vengeful ranting which is not exonerating the greedy act of Dr Faustin Banda, the corrupt act of Rupiya Banda and the indeed the unparalleled behavior of Dr Canicius Banda.
….that’s why upnd is in free fall, you want to blame others while conveniently ignoring the real problem, the elephant in the room-kainde himself!!
UPN Deceptive
UPN Decline
(HH) is Satan incarnate
Useless Banda HH made you desirable for lungu, if you were not close to HH ECL wouldn’t have wasted his time poaching you, look now you just a mere carder. Let’s be honest what Faustin did is very wrong and criminal. You as a grown man should be condemning your fellow tribesmen instead of wanting to justify his theft and selfish actions which also compromise our already weak democracy. We as citizens are very disappointed with Faustin’s selfish behavior which we hope won’t lead to the destruction of our democracy
“…Stephen KATUKA knows that I am NOT the problem. He knows that I was the solution to UPND. He knows that I nearly made Hakainde HICHILEMA win in 2015, and that, by omission, I made him lose in 2016. Stephen KATUKA knows that, without me, the UPND is now very lame, mortally wounded. Stephen KATUKA knows that the problem in the UPND is his boss Hakainde HICHILEMA, HICHILEMA’s own deceptiveness, treachery, lack of sincerity…” VERY TRUE, WANYEKA MUNZI!
Kudos Stf, you are destroying our country with your crooked way of doing things. Don’t think we don’t know you paid that Banda guy. A guy takes another person’s money and stuff there you are as PF with no morals receiving and welcoming him. Do you think morally right donors and organizations are going give us money with such kind of behavior. Wining is not everything but doing the right thing is and improving people’s lives.
Zambian citizen it will be nice if you spent more time advising your boss lungu because upnd’s problems you too focused on don’t have any bearing on citizens than ECL’s issues and short comings. We have loans to worry about and jobs let’s talk about that than this which is an internal issue.
Zambia – the nation of dog eat dog politics of personality instead of politics of issues and ideas. I weep for thee Zambia .
To cut to the chase UPND can not win the next elections if they have alienated the whole of Eastern province and Easterners who are a sizeable chunk of the populations of Lusaka and CB provinces.
Why cant the party replace HH? If HH ever came to power he would not behave like KK or RB and step down if he lost an election, rather he would behave like Yaya Jammeh or Museveni. If he can cling to a ka party presidency like that he would never ever step down and would have no qualms about persecuting Easterners.
is highly regrettable that Dr. Banda’ s nonsense is being glorified. What he did is an extreme case of tribalism. Posterity will judge the whole scheme harshly. No reasonable democrat can condone that. It is a recipe for electoral violence if not budded. Imagine if all players adopted that approach… then a number of aspiring/ nominated candidates may go missing by hook or crook and the outcome may be disastrous. We may end up having unopposed candidates in a number of constituencies. It’s a serious matter that should not be underrated by all
