Nkana reclaimed fourth place in the FAZ Super Division after struggling to beat New Monze Swallows away in Southern Province on Saturday.

Kalampa needed a late goal from striker Walter Bwalya to edge bottom side Monze 1-0 in this Week 28 match played at Lwengu Sports Complex in Monze.

The game was seemingly heading for a draw before Bwalya rescued Nkana from recording a second successive stalemate.

The win moved Nkana one place up as they increased their tally to 49 points after playing 27 matches.

Coach Beston Chambeshi’s side displaces Kitwe rivals Power Dynamos from 4th place following their 2-1 loss at Nkwazi on Saturday.

In other game, leaders Zesco United were held to a frustrating goalless draw by revived Napsa Stars in the lunch-time match at Sunset Stadium in the capital city.

At Garden Park, Kitwe United stunned Lusaka Dynamos 2-1 after scoring a winner in additional time.

Late substitute Lyson Sikaonga beat the Lusaka Dynamos offside trap to score the winner after his team mate Emmanuel Chabula had cancelled Ruphin Ilunga’s 5th minute opener via a penalty on 11 minutes.

The win pushes Chingalika to 36 points as they seek to preserve their topflight status while Lusaka Dynamos remain stuck on 39 points.