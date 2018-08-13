Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela has disclosed that over K2.2 billion has been realised from toll fees since the introduction of toll gates in 2013.

Mr. Chitotela says part of the funds has been used for constructing and rehabilitating some major roads across the country.

He named some of the roads under construction as the Chingola-Solwezi road, Chinsali-Nakonde road, Chama-Matumbo road, Feira-Luangwa road, Katete-Chadza road, Kawambwa-Mushota road, Chipata-Vibwa road, and the Monze-Namwala.

Others roads includes Kafue-Mazabuka road, Masangano-Luanshya, Livingstone-Sesheke-Kazungula, Chibombo-Kabwe, Ndola-Kitwe-Solwezi road and the 900 kilometer Lusaka-Ndola dual carriage way.

Featuring last evening on ZNBC Sunday Interview programme and monitored by ZANIS in Lusaka, the Minister said government is transparent and wants to be accountable to the Zambian people who are major shareholders.

He said government is conducting massive road construction, maintenance and rehabilitation, in a bid to open up the road sector.

Mr. Chitotela added that the Africa Development Bank has given Zambia 35 million United States dollars for the rehabilitation of the Kafue-Monze road and Inyasi Holdings Contraction firm has been engaged to carry out the works.

Mr. Chitotela disclosed that 3,000 kilometers road stretch is remaining from the link Zambia 8,000 thus creating thousands of jobs for the Zambian people.

And Mr. Chitotela says it is government’s vision to implement the Pave Zambia 8,000 as well as Lusaka 400 roads in order to link the country through a robust road network.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chitotela said his ministry will next year build 20,000 housing units to benefit civil servants with decent accommodation to cushion the huge housing deficit arising from population growth.

The Infrastructure and Housing Minister said Bauleni, Chibolya, Kuku and Misisi compounds would soon be modernized.