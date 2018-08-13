

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has settled its Tax commitment with the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) amounting to K49.5 million.

RTSA Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Zindaba Soko, said the Agency remains committed to settling all its outstanding Statutory and other obligations within the shortest possible time.

“We therefore, wish to take this opportunity to recognize the wonderful and unwavering support we have continued to receive from the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA), our fund managers, the government through the line ministry, the Ministry of Transport and Communications as well as the Ministry of Finance,” Mr. Soko said.

“It is because of this support that we have found the positive energy that is fuelling this growth phenomenon that is driving us to the wanted position, “he said.

Mr. Soko added, “Once again, we are up to date with all our outstanding statutory commitments to ZRA and heed our clarion call of becoming a world class road transport service provider as envisaged in our strategic plan.”

Mr. Soko has stated that the RTSA has put up a plan to ensure that all its statutory obligations are current, going forward.