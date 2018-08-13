The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has settled its Tax commitment with the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) amounting to K49.5 million.
RTSA Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Zindaba Soko, said the Agency remains committed to settling all its outstanding Statutory and other obligations within the shortest possible time.
“We therefore, wish to take this opportunity to recognize the wonderful and unwavering support we have continued to receive from the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA), our fund managers, the government through the line ministry, the Ministry of Transport and Communications as well as the Ministry of Finance,” Mr. Soko said.
“It is because of this support that we have found the positive energy that is fuelling this growth phenomenon that is driving us to the wanted position, “he said.
Mr. Soko added, “Once again, we are up to date with all our outstanding statutory commitments to ZRA and heed our clarion call of becoming a world class road transport service provider as envisaged in our strategic plan.”
Mr. Soko has stated that the RTSA has put up a plan to ensure that all its statutory obligations are current, going forward.
why isnt lusaka times-pf reporting on the alleged theft and corruption of zindaba soko. While many zambians will never own land or a home, this chap you are seeing in the picture owns hundreds of houses. The level of corruption in zambia has reached alarming levels. While on my holiday in europe it was announced that kalusha bwalya has been found guilty of corruption. Most of my colleagues abroad are now viewing zambians as being thieves. The pf has brought shame to our country.
HH is not PF and yet despite amassing wealth during privatization of GRZ assets and displacing people in Namwala for his cattle. No one Tonga person wants to point that one out.
This just government to government. There is no gain or loss here. It’s just like transferring money from your one account to another account.
RTSA officials have probably remitted millions more to their personal accounts.Zambia has lots of rotten officials tis why our roads look like martian surface.