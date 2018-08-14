Transport and Communications Minister Brain Mushimba has disclosed that 22 million United States dollars will be realized per year from the 30 ngwee charge on internet calls, and this will be ploughed back to telecom companies and government for infrastructure development.
At the media briefing today, Mr Mushimba emphasized that the owners of applications such as whatsapp and facebook are benefiting more from the internet calls unlike government and its citizens.
Mr Mushimba noted that the decision was arrived at following the concerns from telecom companies and a quick realization by government that there is huge revenue loss that comes with internet calls.
Mr. Mushimba further said government will engage whatsapp and facebook owners at the African Union, on order to engage them in how best the proceeds from Internet calls can be shared accordingly with government.
Mr Mushimba clarified that the 30 ngwee that will be attached to the fee that mobile users who use internet calls, will be charged once per day regardless of the number of calls made.
And Mr Mushimba has said that Government remains committed to amend the Information Communication Technologies Act (ICT ) act number 21 of 2009, in order to keep the country abreast with the current technological trends, adding that the cyber security and cyber-crime bill that was approved by cabinet yesterday is a step in the right direction in updating the 2009 act.
Mr Mushimba told a media briefing in Lusaka today that once the bills are ratified by parliament, it will protect people’s data and prevent network crimes.
Mr. Mushimba cited medical data, bank details and personal information as among the particulars that need protection from cyber-crimes owing to evolving technologies.
“We will continue to amend the ICT act number 21 of 2009 so that it marches with the changes in technologies. Yesterday Cabinet approved the cyber security and crime bills which will see full protection of people’s data,” he said.
And then we thought Mwanawasa and Sata were Cabbage and dictator. Wait until this gov runs out of money and they start slapping another 34 ngwee in taxes for the citizen to engage in the so called matrimonial home.
Why are you trying to bailout private companies?
If they have noticed people are using Internet calls isn’t this a case of being the victim of their own sucess .
These companies must themselves come up with proper strategies.
Can you imagine the same companies made billions from poor zambians who had little choice from these exploitative companies!
30ngwee will be for GX Landcruiser for Dora Slit, Brian Mushimba , Bowman Lusambo, Jean Kapata and Kampyongo Kapoli
There you have it people.
This is the rubbish you voted for.
Enjoy.
The Pf lied that money realized from removal of fuel subsidies would help social spending but nothing Like that has happened instead more money is going towards debt service and interest payments. This is just introducing taxes by fraudulently mispresentation of facts. We have been duped for too long.
And nobody asked him questions…
PF Toilet economics=Stealing money from poor citizens to give to corporations.
– PF taxes innovative homeowners for sinking boreholes after councils have failed to put water piping
– PF00Lish govt taxes enterprising Landlords for building flats after govt has failed to provide affordable housing
– PF00Lish govt put toll gates on roads after deducting fuel levy for road maintenance
Next they’ll tax pedestrians for putting Juldan, CR out of business or solar panel owners for “stealing business” from zesco.
PLEASE GO AHEAD WE NEED TO PAY BACK EUROBOND ALSO FROM THE SAME TAX, 30NGWEE IS TOO LITTLE MAKE ONE KWACHA , WE CANT SEBANA NA NKHONGOLE ITS OUR COUNTRY ZAMBIA LETS ALL CONTRIBUTE AND MAKE INTERNET CALLS EVERYDAY TO GIRLFRIENDS CONCUBINES ETC
Mwalimbikila nakulimbikila. You copied Uganda. What have you been doing with profits from the telephone services all these years to tell us that you will be collecting this money for infrastructure now?
You are a disgrace!
This does not make sense, so you punish the consumer for money that Facebook and others rather than engaging them or taxing them for the profits you think they make out of Zambia? Probably most of the money they make is not even out of small bleeding economies such as Zambia.
Dont worry only non-PF callers will be affected.
We have seen an increase in
– road tax
– PAYE
– removal of subsidies
– introduction of toll fees
– borehole Levy
– increased customs duty of motor vehicles
All meant for support government yet we are still introducing more taxes
–
Brian has run out of ideas. Pathetic thinking
Look at you..you look like you have soiled your pants and hiding behind a waist high bar counter.
But he is your minister you support everyday…what innovative ideas or policies has he ever created for him to run out? Mind you this policy was approved by the full cabinet …meaning the President and all is ministers are the people you are accusing of that selfsame pathetic thinking you allude to. Let that sink in your bonehead.
Are you going to blame your silly opposition or just throw insults in my direction as you are very good at that. You are going to dance like there is no tomorrow…just wait more is to come as this govt is looking for ways to raise money from your stupidity.
Bwana Mushimba, people COULD NOT HAVE PROTESTED OR ARGUED HAD YOU BEEN TRANSPARENT WITH THE USE OF OUR PUBLIC RESOURCES!! Here is just an example of why PEOPLE FEEL CHEATED AND ARE PROTESTING THIS TAX: You collect ROAD TOLL FEES , but the MAIN ROAD bring traffic to one of the MAJOR TOLL GATES CANNOT BE REPAIRED, you have to source a loan from from AfDB to do that! You have money budgeted for contingency but when cholera struck you rushed to toll fee revenues and used the money on cholera without telling the public how you will replace so that toll fees are used for intended purposes!! What guarantee is there that the same money you are talking about will not be misused in the same way!!
“Mr Mushimba clarified that the 30 ngwee that will be attached to the fee that mobile users who use internet calls, will be charged once per day regardless of the number of calls made.”
Really laughable …when we tell you that Brian is an empty tin you think its an insult…from this statement you can see how even Network providers will make a killing from this as you can not dispute this with them when overcharged. Are you going to go to whatsApp? Network providers will add an admin fee.
Moreover when he this govt ever pumped funds into anything without a loan even Toll fees have been misappropriated towards things like cholera.
Zambians continue sleeping in your docility …I told you PF can continue to pass such silly laws as they have numbers to back their folly in parliament…
their folly in parliament and ministers get free talktime and bundles.
Why should people incur 30 ngwee a day for the poor and myopic decision made by Late Micheal Sata to repossess Zamtel from Lap Green? Lap Green would have mode?nised Zamtel and made it resilient. If Telecom companies in zambia (Zamtel included) are failing to innovate let them close business and relocate elsewhere.
Zambia people => Ndwii
Zambia is not Kenya…Zambians are peace-loving timid docile foooooooooooooooooooools!!
Now my friends in the silly cadres will think twice about making or receiving a call from me as you will be charged anyway and flat out as your ministers just looked at subscribers with smartphones and multiplied it. Its not like you receive itemized billing for your pay as go SIM cards every month so even your grandmas on Nokias will also be charged.
Insoni ebuntu!
They know only money will put them in good stead to win in 2021,the strategy is to tax the masses as much as possible the relax them a bit towards 2021 then use the money raised for electrol malpractices such as vote buying ,bribeing of oposition hungry grassroot members and lowlifes.
If the raised fund where a deliberate policy to create a pool of resources for small and medium scale business so the sector can grow by having access to fund at a lower intrest rate of 19% or lower and not to subsidise ruthless multinationals ,it would have been better.
Zambians fasten your seat belts we all have one life live.
Nichinama walyefibi . this is eating using both hands . PF less tax, more jobs , cheap miliemeal , more money in every Zambian pocket , Docility of us Zambians, shall shallow us . how do you tax innocent poor Zambians three times from the same commodity sold. look at ministers , they get free talktime worth 5000 kwacha, do you really think this people could care for the poor? their children access free education. Free fuel, free electricity , free water, free znbc, free money from AVIC and other Chinese Nationals. and worse riding on poor hungry Zambian . poor man’s child shall remain uneducated for ever.
Amano yaapwa!
This is a very unpopular tax measure, and Mushimba is the one responsible for it’s introduction!