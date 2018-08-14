Transport and Communications Minister Brain Mushimba has disclosed that 22 million United States dollars will be realized per year from the 30 ngwee charge on internet calls, and this will be ploughed back to telecom companies and government for infrastructure development.

At the media briefing today, Mr Mushimba emphasized that the owners of applications such as whatsapp and facebook are benefiting more from the internet calls unlike government and its citizens.

Mr Mushimba noted that the decision was arrived at following the concerns from telecom companies and a quick realization by government that there is huge revenue loss that comes with internet calls.

Mr. Mushimba further said government will engage whatsapp and facebook owners at the African Union, on order to engage them in how best the proceeds from Internet calls can be shared accordingly with government.

Mr Mushimba clarified that the 30 ngwee that will be attached to the fee that mobile users who use internet calls, will be charged once per day regardless of the number of calls made.

And Mr Mushimba has said that Government remains committed to amend the Information Communication Technologies Act (ICT ) act number 21 of 2009, in order to keep the country abreast with the current technological trends, adding that the cyber security and cyber-crime bill that was approved by cabinet yesterday is a step in the right direction in updating the 2009 act.

Mr Mushimba told a media briefing in Lusaka today that once the bills are ratified by parliament, it will protect people’s data and prevent network crimes.

Mr. Mushimba cited medical data, bank details and personal information as among the particulars that need protection from cyber-crimes owing to evolving technologies.

“We will continue to amend the ICT act number 21 of 2009 so that it marches with the changes in technologies. Yesterday Cabinet approved the cyber security and crime bills which will see full protection of people’s data,” he said.