The Ministry of Health (MOH) says it is making strides to improve health service delivery in the country in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) country cooperation strategy 2017-2021.

MOH Permanent Secretary for Administration, Kennedy Malama said in an interview in Lusaka today, that Zambia’s national health strategic plan which spans from 2017 to 2021 is on track to ensure that the local citizenry gets access to medical treatment.

“As the health sector, we have domesticated the transformative guidance from the WHO cooperation strategy 2017-2021 which feeds on the priorities of the country. This strategy is anchored of on improving service delivery which is promotive, preventive, treatment, rehabilitative and palliative health care services,” he said.

Dr. Malama said the National Health Strategic Plan 2017-2021 has scored a lot of successes among them, the significant reduction of the mother-to-child HIV transmission to below two percent.

He said Government together with its partners from 2017 to date has employed close to 17,000 health workers.

“We have begun to see slight reductions in numbers of mothers who are dying while giving life and those dying from malaria. As a country, we are also targeted on ensure that we achieve the HIV epidemic control by 2021 to 2030,”he said.

Dr. Malama said Government has released K200 million to spearhead infrastructure development and equipment.

“We are currently constructing 36 district hospitals countrywide and most of these projects will see expedited completion,” he said.