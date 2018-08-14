Wedson Nyirenda settled for a point at home on Tuesday when they finished 1-1 with his ex-club Kaizer Chiefs in Polokwane.

The result saw Polokwane drop two points just five days after collecting their first three points of the season under their new coach from three rounds played this season.

Daniel Cardoso’s howler header handed Baroka the lead from an own-goal in the 36th minute.

But the lead lasted just nine minutes when Siphiwe Tshabalala equalized from a trade mark free kick.

Baroka, through, were the better side after the break led by their Zimbabwe international forward Talent Chawapiwa but in the end settle for one point.

Baroka stay 6th on 4 points, two more than Chiefs who are winless after three rounds of matches played.

Meanwnhile,Baroka are back in action this Saturday when they play Polokwane City away in their Polokwane derby at the same venue.