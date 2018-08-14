The Government of Zambia has received US$ 14.6 million from the Climate Investment Fund as additional financing for the Zambia Strengthening Climate Resilience – Pilot Program for Climate Resilience (PPCR PHASE II) Project.

The funds were approved on 18 June 2018 and will be effective on 15 September 2018.

The extra resources are aimed at scaling up the existing successful PPCR sub-grant–funded project activities in the Barotse Sub-Basin. The resources will focus on stimulating a private sector approach among producer groups, moving them from subsistence to market-level production, through inter-linked activities.

At the moment there are over 800 community projects being implemented in 13 districts in Western Province and in Kazungula District, Southern province, being financed by the Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience, a project under the Ministry of National Development Planning.

The additional funds will allow for a 36-month extension of Zambia’s Strategic Programme for Climate Resilience (ZSPCR) – Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience (PPCR Phase II) Project from 2019 to 2022. The PPCR Phase II is aimed at improving the livelihoods and resilience of rural communities in the Barotse Sub-basin which is being implemented with the support of the World Bank Group.

One of the goals of the ZSPCR is to explore the country’s private sector strengths that provide solid foundation for economic growth and job creation. The additional financing will, therefore, mainly focus on mobilising private sector investments to support climate resilience projects through the following inter-linked activities:

1) The identification of challenges, risks, and opportunities for producers to transform their livelihoods into market-based enterprises;

2) The development of a service delivery system for an information platform to facilitate the dissemination and accessibility of information for producer groups and other users/stakeholders; and

3) The support of livelihood diversification/enterprises such as crops, fisheries, livestock, and irrigated high-value crops under targeted value chains linked to strong markets.

The Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience targets the poorest of the poor in the pilot districts who are mostly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. The Government has realised the valuable benefits of the PPCR projects hence the scaling up of these activities by building on the current successes on the ground with the additional funds. The outcome of the ZSPCR will lead to poverty alleviation, sustained economic and social prosperity in line with the Seventh National Development Plan and the Vision 2030.

The PPCR has been in effect since 2013 and has successfully supported the strengthening of national and decentralised institutions in the country. The Project is in tandem with two strategic pillars of the Seventh Development Plan (7NDP) of reducing poverty and vulnerability as well as reducing development inequalities.