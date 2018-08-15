The Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS) has urged the Government to reconsider issuing the statutory instrument to introduce the 30 Ngwee a day tariff on internet phone calls and rather focus on ensuring improved service provision by the mobile phone operators.

Below is the full satement

Press release

Tariff on Internet Phone Calls

At the 12th Cabinet Meeting held on the 13th of August 2018 at State House, chaired by His Excellency the President Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the issuance of a statutory instrument was approved to further the introduction of tariff charges on telecommunication service providers. Government noted an increase in the use of internet phone calls at the expense of traditional phone calls. It indicated that this development threatened the telecommunications industry and jobs in companies such as Zamtel, Airtel and MTN. In response, the Government has since introduced a 30 Ngwee a day tariff on internet phone calls.

Firstly, it is important to note that this shift in consumer preferences does not in any way threaten the telecommunications sector as the providers of both the traditional phone call services and internet phone call services are largely the same companies. This decision amounts to double-charging as consumers will still pay for data and now will be charged a 30 Ngwee a day tariff by the service providers. This decision is in violation of the consumers’ right to choose based on affordability.

The announcement comes as a surprise as it states that it is for the benefit of mobile phone companies however it was the mobile phone operators themselves, namely, Zamtel, Airtel and MTN, who all reduced the cost of data bundles by over 70 percent in at the end of 2017. This action increased the affordability of this service for consumers and as such played a major role in the increase of data users. This decision was welcomed by consumers.

The Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS) is also particularly concerned that in the past two quarters ZICTA has fined all three mobile network operators for failing to meet Quality Service Guidelines. On June 26, 2018 the three telecommunications service providers, namely Airtel, MTN and Zamtel were fined a total of K12,6 million for the first quarter of 2018. This decision was on the back of a similar action taken by the regulator in the fourth quarter of 2017 to fine mobile network operators K3.1 million for failing to adhere to Quality of Service parameters. As such, Zambians have been receiving expensive but low-quality traditional phone services from these mobile phone companies.

The decision by consumers to move to internet phone calls is therefore rational consumer behavior prompted by past actions of both the Government and the mobile phone companies themselves.

The Government’s decision to increase the cost of internet phone calls will severely affect low income consumers who had switched to this form of communication due to the high cost of regular phone calls. Communication is not a luxury service to the Zambian consumer but a necessary component of the day to day social and economic activities of citizens. It will also take Zambia backwards as the rest of the world is moving forward in the telecommunications sector. In addition, it will have implications on the cost of doing business because as other countries are able to benefit from more efficient and affordable costs of communication whereas Zambian business will be burdened by additional costs that will make them less competitive. This will have the most sever impacts on small and medium enterprises.

The growing indispensability of mobile phone services today speaks to the importance that the Government should place on ensuring not only the accessibility, but also the affordability of mobile phone services.

CUTS urges the Government to reconsider issuing the statutory instrument to introduce the 30 Ngwee a day tariff on internet phone calls and rather focus on ensuring improved service provision by the mobile phone operators.