Vice President Inonge Wina is tomorrow Thursday August 16, 2018, expected in Ankara, Turkey for a state visit at the invitation of the Turkish government.

A tight schedule awaits the Vice President while in Turkey.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Turkey Joseph Chilengi told ZANIS in an interview in Turkey today that the Vice President is on Friday August 17 expected to hold a bilateral meeting with the Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay.

And Ambassador Chilengi said Mrs Wina is expected to attend a breakfast meeting with members of the Diplomatic Corps comprising African Ambassadors resident in Ankara, Turkey on Friday.

He said the Vice President will also be a guest at a meeting organised by the Turkish business community to discuss possible investment opportunities in Zambia.

Ambassador Chilengi added that Mrs Wina is further expected to pay a courtesy call on the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly Binali Yildrim here in Turkey.

He further said that the Mrs Wina will also meet the Vice President of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) an international cooperation development arm of the Turkish government, to discuss various areas of development.

Ambassador Chilengi further stated that the Vice President is on Saturday August 18 expected to be among 52 Heads of State scheduled to attend the 6thOrdinary Congress of the ruling Justice and Development party (AKP) party of Turkey.

The Vice President is also expected to interact with the Zambian community based in Turkey.