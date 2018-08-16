Acting Chief Justice Marvin Mwanamwambwa has said accusation on three Constitutional Court Judges of being corrupt by UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema does not need an inquiry because evidence is already there.

Mr. Hichilema at a media briefing at his residence in New Kasama last year accused Constitutional Court Justices Mungeni Mulenga, Palan Mulonda and Annie Sitali of being corrupt and later accused them whilst in South Africa of being under the control of the President for throwing out his petition.

Responding to a Letter written to the Office of the Chief Justice by Lufwanyama resident Henry Chilombo to have Mr. Hichilema investigated as his sentiments may constitute contempt of Court, Chief Justice Mwanamwambwa said the evidence is documented in form of a report of utterances by the named culprit.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Chilombo and copied to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Chief Justice Mwanamwambwa however explained that it is for the court or adjudicator attacked or insulted, who should have the culprit summoned and charged for contempt of court.

Justice Mwanamwambwa emphasised that the Supreme Court does not tolerate attacks and insults on it and a number of persons are facing charges for contempt of court before it, for attacking and insulting it.

Wondering on why the Constitutional Court did not cite Mr. Hichilema, Acting Chief Justice stated that the judges and the court that was attacked and insulted are aware of the attacks and insults.

“For in explained reasons, they did not charge the culprit (Hakainde Hichilema) with contempt of court,” stated Zambia’s Acting Chief Justice.