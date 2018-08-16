Acting Chief Justice Marvin Mwanamwambwa has said accusation on three Constitutional Court Judges of being corrupt by UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema does not need an inquiry because evidence is already there.
Mr. Hichilema at a media briefing at his residence in New Kasama last year accused Constitutional Court Justices Mungeni Mulenga, Palan Mulonda and Annie Sitali of being corrupt and later accused them whilst in South Africa of being under the control of the President for throwing out his petition.
Responding to a Letter written to the Office of the Chief Justice by Lufwanyama resident Henry Chilombo to have Mr. Hichilema investigated as his sentiments may constitute contempt of Court, Chief Justice Mwanamwambwa said the evidence is documented in form of a report of utterances by the named culprit.
In a letter addressed to Mr. Chilombo and copied to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Chief Justice Mwanamwambwa however explained that it is for the court or adjudicator attacked or insulted, who should have the culprit summoned and charged for contempt of court.
Justice Mwanamwambwa emphasised that the Supreme Court does not tolerate attacks and insults on it and a number of persons are facing charges for contempt of court before it, for attacking and insulting it.
Wondering on why the Constitutional Court did not cite Mr. Hichilema, Acting Chief Justice stated that the judges and the court that was attacked and insulted are aware of the attacks and insults.
“For in explained reasons, they did not charge the culprit (Hakainde Hichilema) with contempt of court,” stated Zambia’s Acting Chief Justice.
This government is full of distractions. They lack focus.
Why are they pursuing HH again? Is Zambia a christian nation?
This government should focus on:
– improving the lives of its citizens
– stop stealing and abusing public resources
– stop violence and intimidation of critics
– stop giving land to the Chinese and other foreigners
– stop corruption
– stop Lungu globe trotting to rogue states
– stop Lungu building mansions abroad
PF govt is looking for a way to tax HH for talking, the are considering a K60 for each work HH utters everyday.
Can someone sue the judge for contept, of not acting upon the case of last year?
And then you apply to the same court for justice. It baffles my mind on what logic
Laps of time makes the whole issue questionable
Let alone, the speed it has taken for the honorable to respond to this letter. I hear there are people being held for months waiting for judgments coz not enough manpower within judiciary
The entire Supreme court deputy Chief Justice cheapening themselves and behaving like a PF cadre. I wonder if he would have responded in the same zeal and efficiency had the letter complained about his puppet master Lungu or one of his minions. Lungu himself is on record threatening judges and accusing them of wanting to rule against his 3rd term while the case was still in front of them. They put their tails under their bums and said nothing. And Lungu’s minions and vuvuzela constantly criticize the judges but they don’t do shyt.
Many years have passed and all of a sudden there is oxygen to this non-starter. First who said judges dodgy decisions can’t criticized? And the way they botched that petition case, who wouldn’t accuse them of being corrupt. They…
And the way they botched that petition case, who wouldn’t accuse them of being corrupt. They criticized themselves and overturned their own decisions. And contempt is while a case is still on not after a judgment has been passed on.
Perhaps this is an opportunity for HH to actually prove how corrupt these judges are by digging and presenting a compelling evidence, ala FTJ is a thief MKII. Be careful what you ask for! Follow their bank accounts; their wealth; check their credentials; connections; find nepotism; examine their judgments; etc.
