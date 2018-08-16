Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) consultant, Chishimba Kambwili has urged President Edgar Lungu to consider stepping down if he has failed to run the country.

Mr. Kambwili said President Lungu has failed to run the country as evidenced from the number of wrong decisions his government is making citing the introduction of the 30 Ngwee per day tariff on internet based phone calls.

decision by government to introduce a new tax on internet based phone calls is an indication that it is broke and has no money in the reserves

He said the decision by government to introduce a new tax on internet based phone calls is an indication that it is broke and has no money in the reserves.

Mr Kambwili who is also PF Roan Member of Parliament says the Zambian people are already over taxed, questioning the justification of the newly introduced tax on internet based phone calls.

[QFM]