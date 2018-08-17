Civil rights activist Brebner Changala has warned that Zambia risks reverting to a one party state if defections from the opposition to the ruling party continue.
Mr. Changala says this is because the country’s biggest opposition party the UPND is suffering from defections.
In an interview with QTV News, Mr. Changala suspects that the UPND is being targeted with the aim of weakening the resistance against what he has termed as the rule of mis-governance.
He said this explains why a lot of money appears to have been pumped in the alleged ploy to cause defections.
Mr Changala said it’s saddening for a democratic country like Zambia to have a political party that places price tags on members of another political party.
Changala that’s an insult to us Heritage Party.
ZAMBIA HAS MORE THAN 50 POLITICAL PARTIES. YOU CANNOT BLAME THE PF FOR BEING MORE POPULAR THAN OTHERS. THE OPPOSITION CANNOT BLAME THE PF FOR FAILING TO KEEP YOUR MEMBERS. IT IS NOT THE DUTY OF PF TO KEEP YOUR MEMBERS FOR YOU. WHY DO YOU HAVE NON PRINCIPLED SUPPORTERS? WHO ARE EASILY WON BY PF? A ONE PARTY STATE WILL ONLY COME BACK TO ZAMBIA IF THE OPPOSITION CONTINUES TO BE LESS INSPIRING.
Water melon concept. Just wait for 2021.
Too many greedy political clowns who all want to president. Secondly parties themselves need to get their acts together-democratic conventions, strong constitutions that will not bend for their leaders and stay beyond their mandates like kainde, gen Miyanda, Nawakwi etc. That way fresh minds will be attracted to join politics. Then we the people have to reject caderism!! That way, politicians who promote caderism will be flushed out.
Instead of focusing on the problems with the opposition, you are busy focusing on the wrong target. As of now all opposition political parties are very weak and hopeless. Right now if a credible Zambian with a clear plan came up, you would see how people can gravitate. Face it Mr. Changala, the UPND has failed under the current leadership and people have held on for too long – now it’s time the cookie crumbled, and PF is taking advantage.