Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has urged Zambians to rise up against the PF Government for allegedly imposing heavier taxes on the people.

Mr Hichilema said Zambians must rise up and reclaim their nation from the PF’s misrule.

The UPND leader told a media briefing at his Nee Kasama residence that Zambians must unite and get rid of the PF.

“Zambians wake up. This is not ending anytime soon. If we let this go on unabated, the PF will reach 100% taxation on your income, not for them to give you free education, health care and water, but for them to buy personal to holder Landcruisers. Rise up.,” he said.

Me Hichilema has also called on the PF leadership to bring to an end these taxes on a population that is hardly surviving.

“Taxes on rentals, internet, roads, PAYE and several others being introduced by the PF are not only in bad faith but hurting our country’s economy,” he said.

“As if it was not enough that Zambia is one of the countries with high costs of doing business, the PF is making it even more costly,” Mr Hichilema said.

Mr Hichilema stated that the latest internet tax and several other taxes are only a channel for the Patriotic Front to continue plundering public resources and day light robbery.

“We all know that these taxes will end up in people’s pockets like the case was in the 42 million US$ fire engines. A situation that remains unresolved. These taxes are hurting the poor, the jobless youths, widows, women and many Zambians whose hopes are pinned on a low cost business environment,” he said.

Mr Hichilema observed that the 30 ngwee is the mark-up most small business persons make on their goods and services they are providing in this depressed economy.

“This is time to get rid of the PF burden and together as citizens we must stand up and reclaim our country. Fellow Zambians, it’s time to say: enough is enough! We have better alternatives than this PF government that will stop at nothing to suck the little you have as citizens for its own benefit.”

He added, “They got “kaloba”, against all economic reason, and we told them these things will come to bite the citizens. Here we are now,” he stated.