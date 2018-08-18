The Ministry of Labour and Social Security says it is disappointed with the statement made by Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) that government has delayed in revising the minimum wages.

This follows a story published in the Sunday Nation newspaper on August 12, 2018, alleging that government has delayed revising the minimum wages.

Ministry of Labour Public Relations Officer, Inutu Mushambatwa said the Ministry finds the statement by ZCTU as misguiding and disappointing because the union is one of the stakeholders in the Tripartite Consultative Labour Council.

Ms Mushambatwa said it is unacceptable for ZCTU to mislead the nation when they are actually working together as partners in the process.

She stated that ZCTU was engaged in the discussions which took place on May 28, 2018 and the union is aware that the revision of the minimum wages has reached an advanced stage as it is being concluded by Ministry of Justice, following the tripartite consultative labour council resolutions.

Ms Mushambatwa said the Minister of Labour and Social Security will soon make a statement to the public over the matter.

She said the process was done in observance of the Ministry’ legislation, on the Minimum Wages and Conditions of Employment Act, Cap 274 which requires the Minister to consult with the social partners that include Trade Unions, the Employers Federation and the Government in revising the minimum wages.

Ms Mushambatwa added that discussions on the revision of the statutory instruments begun some time back from the Technical Committee of the Council up until the process fed into the Tripartite Consultative Labour Council.

She said ZCTU is also aware that Zambia has ratified International Labour Organisation(ILO) Convention on Minimum Wage fixing whose fundamentals require adequate consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

The current minimum wages were last revised in 2012 and a new one was developed for the Agricultural sector.