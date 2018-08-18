Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Dora Siliya, says government is committed to the development of the film industry as evidenced by the infrastructure that is being put up in the country.

Miss Siliya said government is constructing eight (8) provincial broadcasting studios countrywide that will help boost the performance of the industry.

She stated that the film industry is not just about production of movies or character but also job creation which eventually contributes to the country’s economic growth.

Ms. Siliya added that the film industry can also contribute to promoting the tourism industry in the country if productions are well marketed.

The Minister said this in Lusaka yesterday when the Nigerian actor, Mike Ezuruonye, who is expected to be Master of Ceremony (MC) at Miss Universe Zambia tomorrow, paid a courtesy call on her at her office this afternoon.

Ms. Siliya further stated that once the production studios are complete countrywide, it will also help in improving local production.

She added that young people should also strive in bringing in the private sector for financing as development can be seen where government has begun to invest in the film industry.

Ms. Siliya who is also Chief Government Spokesperson and Matron for Miss Universe Zambia, said the presence of the Nigerian actor in the country is important for collaboration by the two countries in order to learn best practices in the industry.

And the Nigerian actor, Mike Ezuruonye, stated that the film industry is important as it is used as a tool to sell culture adding that it also creates jobs for the many people who are behind any production.

Mr. Ezuruonye, who is also an accountant by profession, said the film industry if well marketed, has the potential to contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is currently happening back in his country.

He pointed out that for the film industry to thrive in Zambia, more support is needed from both the government and other stakeholders.

The Nigerian actor also expressed gratitude at the support he has been receiving from Zambians in his line of work.

Miss Universe Zambia is scheduled to take place at Mulungushi International Conference Centre (MICC) in Lusaka today.