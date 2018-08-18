President Edgar Lungu has directed Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo and the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to step up efforts to fight corruption in the Zambia Police service.

President Lungu said that the recent story that exposed four traffic police officers collecting money from motorist is a clear reflection of the corruption activities that exist in the service.

The Head of State also explained that the police are not the only culprits of corruption because corruption remains a worry even in private institutions.

President Lungu has further called on all stakeholders to join the fight for Zambia to be a better country. The Head of State was speaking to journalists shortly after arriving from Namibia where he went to attend the 38th SADC heads of state summit.

And President Lungu said that he will consider being innovative in his new appointment as SADC Chairperson on the troika organ on Politics, peace and security