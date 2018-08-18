President Edgar Lungu has directed Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo and the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to step up efforts to fight corruption in the Zambia Police service.
President Lungu said that the recent story that exposed four traffic police officers collecting money from motorist is a clear reflection of the corruption activities that exist in the service.
The Head of State also explained that the police are not the only culprits of corruption because corruption remains a worry even in private institutions.
President Lungu has further called on all stakeholders to join the fight for Zambia to be a better country. The Head of State was speaking to journalists shortly after arriving from Namibia where he went to attend the 38th SADC heads of state summit.
And President Lungu said that he will consider being innovative in his new appointment as SADC Chairperson on the troika organ on Politics, peace and security
Very wrong Mr. Lungu.
It is a reflection of the leadership in this country. Everyone knows the leadership is corrupt. A toxic culture of intolerance and corruption has boomed under your leadership.
So before you are too critical of the police, take a look at yourself and those around you. None of you smells of roses.
The buck stops with you mr Lungu.
That’s what we call ukupomba amala ya mbushi around bakapokola necks.
Did ZP traffic got involved in 42 fire trucks for $42 million. Maybe yes, they registered them.
Who the fuuuuck said ulya mwibala….?
Interesting.
The President sounds like he was not aware of this scourge until this embarrassing exposure by his junior officer.
Anyone with a driving and drives regularly on Zambian roads has been exposed to this. Let the leadership not pretend as if this is new.
If you are not responsible and a weak leader …you are merely a passenger in your own bus…Lazy Lungu is like Sampa all tools indebted to the powers that be!!
No no Bwana Lungu ,its a reflection of the leadership or lack thereof.Proof= eSwatini mansions ,$1m firetrucks and ” Ubomba Mwibala Alya Mwibala”
What are you saying you lazy man..if this was cadres fighting you would have been articulate. Why does this moron sound like he is a bystander.
Surely are you not ashamed being escorted and welcomed every-time you go to the airport??