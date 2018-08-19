President Edgar Lungu has hailed the Catholic Church for working with government in addressing the needs of the underprivileged in communities.

President Lungu is also gratified with efforts and involvement of the Catholic Church in promoting peace and unity in the country.

The President said he is grateful for the strong partnership between the church and the state in national development.

He said the Church’s contribution in different sectors especially social services does not go unnoticed.

The Head of State said this in a speech read for him by Minster of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili, at the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Roma Parish in Lusaka today.

And President Lungu has called on Parishioners to continue to sustain the church to carry out its mission of evangelism.

He noted that government remains committed to supporting the church across the country as evidenced by the creation of the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, which among others look into the welfare of all religious groupings in the country.

Meanwhile, Father Solomon Tembo has called on parishioners and the rest of the people in society to exercise responsibility over improving their lives.

Fr. Tembo noted that government is making every effort to better the lives of the Zambian citizenry but in most circumstances, most people do not want to work hard to supplement these efforts.

He has since challenged everyone to work hard with government in developing the country and improving the welfare of the people.

Fr. Tembo also urged the parishioners to love, care and to show compassionate towards one another.