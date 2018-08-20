Government has released a total of K41million towards the upgrading of aviation infrastructure at Kasama Airport and Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Samora Machel Airbase in Mbala District in Northern Province.

Kasama Airport has been allocated K16 million out of the money to go towards the completion of the tarring of the runaway, which is under construction by a Chinese contractor.

ZAF Samora Machel Airbase has received K25 million which will be used for the construction of a new civilian terminal building and other support structures to facilitate the full usage of the facility for commercial flights.

Northern Province Minister, Brian Mundubile confirmed the development during a media briefing held in Kasama.

Mr. Mundubile said the release of the funds by government will accelerate the modernization of the aviation facilities in the region ahead of the Northern Province Investment Expo and also commemoration of 100 years since the end of the First World War to be held in November, this year.

The Provincial Minister explained that preparations for the hosting of the two major events were so far progressing well and a number of foreign delegates have already started confirming their participation.

Mr. Mundubile has since urged local and foreign investors to consider investing in Northern Province owing to abundant natural resources in the region.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mundubile has revealed that the Provincial Administration in partnership with the private sector has come up with media awards for specialized reporting on the upcoming commemoration of 100 years of the end of the First World War in Mbala and the Northern Province Investment Expo.

He said the K350, 000-rich-media-competition will enable journalists in the electronic, print and social media circles to compete for awards in various categories and winners will be announced in November, this year.

Mr. Mundubile challenged media practitioners to take keen interest in the hosting of the centenary commemoration of the end of the First World War in Mbala and the Northern Province Investment Expo in Kasama as the two events will not only shape the development process of Northern Province but also the country at large.

Northern Province will from 20th to 24th November, this year host its first-ever Investment Expo, which will culminate into the centenary commemoration of the end First World War in Mbala District on 25thNovember.