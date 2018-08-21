Works on the construction of the 1.4 Billion Kwacha Chingola-Solwezi road are expected to be completed next month with only 3 kilometers of works remaining.

ZANIS reports that the Road Development Agency Corporate Affairs Manager, Masuzyo Ndhlovu said the agency is happy that the contractors have not just shaped up a beautiful road but done quality and durable work.

Mr. Ndhlovu said it is gratifying to see a road that was in a bad state for many years being upgraded to a standard that has smoothened the mobility of both goods and services.

He said the road is an economic one, whose current state will without any doubt spur trade between North-Western and other provinces in the country and beyond.

Mr. Ndhlovu said all the major works are done with drainages and other minor works remaining.

And residents of Muchinshi have saluted government for having listened to their cries of having the road worked on.

They said they can now proudly boast of having being part of the ongoing infrastructure development in the country.

They said the previous state of the 180 kilometre stretch did not only affect their movement but impeded commerce between Copperbelt and North-Western Provinces.