A 27-year-old man of Itezhi Tezhi district has appeared in court for allegedly raping his 39-year-old aunt.

Elicious Mweene who resides in Mwaandwe village in Chief Shimbizhi’s Chiefdom in Itezhi Tezhi district in Central Province is charged with rape contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that on July 5, 2018, at Itezhi Tezhi in the Itezhi Tezhi district in Central Province, Elicious Mweene had carnal knowledge of his aunt Amina without her consent.

Mweene denied the charge and the matter has been adjourned to next week for commencement of trail.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man of Lilanda compound in Itezhi Tezhi district has pleaded guilty to stealing K540 and a Samsung phone valued at K1, 070.

Before the court was Muyunda of Lilanda compound in Itezhi Tezhi who stood charged with one count of theft contrary to laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that in Itezhi Tezhi at Itezhi Tezhi district in Central Province, Muyunda did steal cash amounting to K540 and a Samsung phone valued at K1, 070, property of Gloria Shimamvule.

Magistrates Mugala Chalwe recorded a plea of guilty and adjourned the case to 21 August 2018 for written facts and sentencing.