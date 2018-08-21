The controversial 2018 Barclays Cup draws has been rescheduled to Wednesday.

The draws were due to be held today, August 21 at Football House in Lusaka.

FAZ confirmed the change of dates but gave no further details.

This year’s tournament is marred in controversy following Lusaka Dynamos eyebrow-raising qualification.

Dynamos failed to make the top six cut for FAZ Super Division clubs in their allotted opening 19 games as per tournament rules after finishing 10th on 27 points at the halfway stage.

However, FAZ officials insisted Dynamos had dully qualified from points accrued in games played after Week 19 and that matches played after the mid-way point also counted.

The decision robbed Green Eagles of a Barclays Cup spot who had made the top six on 32 points and were sixth by Week 19.

It was the first time a team had made the cut on that blurred ruling following numerous delays in the tournament eleven year history over unplayed games from the first half of the season.

2017 semifinalists Dynamos will go into the draws alongside 2015 champions Green Buffaloes, two-time winners Power Dynamos, record five-time champions Zesco United and holders Zanaco.

2014 losing finalists Nkana complete the six Super Division clubs in the draws.

Meanwhile, 2015 semifinalists Mufulira Wanderers will represent Zone Two.

Young Green Buffaloes will play from Zone One, demoted side Real Nakonde from Zone Three and Manchester United Zambia Academy from Zone Four and will all be making their tournament debuts.

The lower tier sides will battle each other in the quarterfinal playoffs to meet their top-flight counterparts who are on bye.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 29

18/08/2018

Nchanga Rangers 1(Don Perfecto ?’)-Nkwazi 0

Lumwana Radiants 0-Napsa Stars 0

Green Eagles 0-Red Arrows 0

National Assembly 0-Green Buffaloes 1(Chipili Mungule 3′)

Lusaka Dynamos 3(Conlyde Luchanga 26′ 87′, Chris Mugalu 62′)-Nakambala Leopards 1(Jacob Mupeta 36′)

Power Dynamos 1(Alex Ngonga 84′ pen)-Zanaco 2(Ernest Mbewe 33′ 65′)

Forest Rangers 3(Austin Muwowo 20′ 66′ 86′)-Kitwe United 1(Emmanuel Chabula 11′)

Buildcon 1(Lameck Silwaba 25′)-Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy 0

19/08/2018

Nkana 2(Walter Bwalya 65′, Kelvin Mubanga 90′)-Kabwe Warriors 0

POSTONED:

Zesco United-New Monze Swallows

2018 CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

18/08/2018

Manzini

Mbabane Swallows 0- Zesco 3(Lazarus Kambole 38′ 40′ 43′)

Sousse

Etoile du Sahel 1(Amine Chermiti 88′)-Primeiro de Agosto 1(Dani 11′)

SCORERS LOG:

CONTINENTAL

18/08/2018

Lazarus Kambole (Zesco):6

Adams Zikiru (Zesco): 4

Martin Phiri (Zanaco):3

John Chingandu (Zesco):1

David Owino (Zesco):1

George Chilufya (Zanaco):1

Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco):1

Fackson Kapumbu(Zesco):1

Dieugo Apanene(Nkana):1

Winston Kalengo (Zesco):1

Lameck Banda(Zesco): 1

Mike Katiba (Green Buffaloes):1

Stephen Kabamba(Green Buffaloes):1

Ziyo Tembo(Zanaco): 1

Maisha Chavda (Zanaco):1

Solomon Sakala(Zesco):1*

*Own goal

LEAGUE

20/08/2018

Idris Mbombo(Nkana):14

Jesse Were (Zesco):13

Tapson Kaseba(Eagles):12

Rahim Osmanu(Buildcon):11

Emmanuel Chabula(Kitwe):10

Anos Tembo(Green Eagles):10

Lazarus Kambole(Zesco):10

Chris Mugalu(Lusaka Dynamos):10

Alex Ngonga(Power Dynamos):9

Walter Bwalya(Nkana):8

Diamond Chikwekwe(Buffaloes):8

George Chaloba(Assembly):8

Emmanuel Okutu(Warriors):8

Austin Muwowo (Forest/Kitwe United):7

Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco):7

Ronald Kampamba(Nkana):7

Conlyde Luchanga(Dynamos):6

Damiano Kola (Forest):6

Larry Bwalya(Power Dynamos):6

Joseph Phiri(Arrows):6

Peter Mwangani(National Assembly):6

Spencer Sautu (Eagles):6

Youremember Banda(Buffaloes):5

Lameck Kafwaya(Power):5

Heritier Nkonko(Kabwe Warriors):5

John Chingandu(Zesco):5

Martin Phiri (Zanaco):5

Rogers Mukenge (Kitwe):5

Sebastian Mwansa (Nkwazi):5

Kelvin Mubanga (Nkana/Power Dynamos):4

Brian Mwila (Buildcon):4

Luka Lungu (Napsa):4

Rogers Kola (Zanaco):4

Clifford Saidi(KYSA):4

Bornwell Mwape(Napsa/Nkana):4

Amity Shamende(Assembly):4

Cletus Chama(Dynamos):4

Obed Masumbuko(Lumwana):4

Gerald Chisha(Forest):4

Kobe Chipeta (Forest):4

Patrick Kasongo(KYSA):4

Nelson Maziwisa (Warriors):4

John Makwatta(Buildcon):4

Alex Mwamba (Napsa):4

Joseph Mwindilila(Eagles/Swallows):3

Maisha Chavda(Zanaco):3

Lottie Nyimbili(Nkwazi/Nakambala Leopards):3

Ian Sililo (KYSA):3

Festus Mbewe (Nkana):3

Stephen Kabamba(Buffaloes): 3

Lawrence Chungu(Buildcon):3

Laurent Muma(Forest):3

Tchite Mweshi (Assembly):3

Charles Zulu(Zanaco):3

Fahad Bayo(Buildcon): 3

Progress Kalenga (Eagles):3

Steward Chikandiwa (Nkwazi):3

Godfrey Ngwenya(Power):3

Hosea Silwimba(Lumwana):3

Peter Chinyama (KYSA):3

Joseph Ochaya(Dynamos):3