Five days after their resounding win the 2018 CAF Champions League, Zesco United failed to repeat that form on the domestic front after struggling Lumwana Radiants held them away on Wednesday.

Fifth from bottom Lumwana collected a 0-0 home draw against the current FAZ Super Division leaders in Lumwana to record their second successive league draw following a five-match losing run to enhance their survival plans.

The result comes after Zesco beat Mbabane Swallows 3-0 away in eSwatini last Saturday to collect their first Group D win in the CAF Champions League.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s draw saw Zesco crawl one point ahead of second placed Green Buffaloes on 63 points after 27 and 29 games played respectively.

Lumwana stay at number 16 on the relegation zone trap door on 29 points, six more than Napsa Stars who occupy the top part of the last four drop zone.

In Lusaka, Nchanga Rangers stayed second from bottom following a 2-0 away loss at Lusaka Dynamos.

Goals from Emmanuel Habasimbi in the 25th minute and Chris Mugalu in the 82nd minute handed Dynamos the three points.

Dynamos exchange places with Kabwe Warriors on 45 and 44 points in 8th and 9th places respectively.