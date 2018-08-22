President Edgar Lungu says his government stands ready to fulfill its mandate of service delivery to the people.
President Lungu said government has initiated and implemented a lot of projects since the Patriotic Front took office in 2011.
He was speaking yesterday afternoon in Chimwemwe Township in Kitwe district when he addressed a political rally.
tHE Head of State emphasized that the PF is not PAYING people to defect to the party but that people are being attracted by the massive development going on country wide.
President Lungu told the cheering crowd that the PF will continue working in line with its vision of delivering development.
He said the Patriotic Front belongs to the people adding that, no one owns the party.
President Lungu has further urged Area Members of Parliament in the Copperbelt Province to work with the grass roots in delivering services.
Earlier, President Lungu addressed Party members at Nchanga Mine Club in Chingola where he urged them to continue working in harmony.
What is wrong with us kanshi? everyday Lungu this Lungu that etc. Why can we just concentrate on things that matter like poverty, drugs in hospital, education, fighting corruption (maybe shaming corrupt officials by catching them on camera).
I live in Australia but the level of politics is not like Zambia where everything good is a product of Mr Lungu and anything bad is opposition or the devil.
People are sleeping on floors in UTC and rooms are shared by many people than normal. These are issues we should debate. Not Lungu.
The guy in a crook. He’s now even stopped asking the Nation to go for prayers because he knows most people are aware of the situation. The President/guy will just keep darking and diving all the way to 2021 and beyond until things just get worse. Lungu is trapped in his lies.
Hahahah lungu is forgetting that he is sitting on massive kaloba
Charles you are very correct. I thought i was crazy to think the way you are thinking alas but now you have just validated my thought process. Zambians are mediocre to the core, so irredeemably bad.
And probably attracted by project kickbacks,shady tenders and other shady business tied to these “massive projects” too?
@Charles,you stay in Australia but who told you that patients in UTH are sleeping on the floors?You are still in UNIP and MMD days am sure!!Zambia is a developed country now!!The PF Govnt has done a lot and still doing a lot!!
@njimbu what rock did u wake up on today,zambia is a developed country now?1.how many people have access to piped water and electricity
2.how much money have we paid back from the massive.dept under pf
and let.us not.forget.the misappropriation of funds meant.for development instead is used to cushion the lives of those in power and their praise team,i could care less who is in power as long as they stood for truth and equality,under pf cadres have more power than the police and they yield pangas still nothing is done
Ba Njimbu,
I have been there to see my aunt who died 2 weeks later. Being a referral hospital, my aunt travelled to Lusaka for her cancer treatment. The doctor could not attend to her for almost 1 week until we intervened. Yes I found people sleeping on the floor and to walk to where my aunt was, we had to jump over some people laying on the floor. It was a congested ward. Normal capacity was meant to be 6 patients, but they seem to be like 18 patients in there. Not enough gaps between beds (e.g Mr Kabwili size can not fit). I did count including people on the floor to be around 18 people. I cried, yes I did cry after having been to the new malls and roads but hospital nikaya. I cried because the development is not real.
Infrastructure with nkongole you have no clue on how to pay? I wish your infrastructure included housing for majority still people living in ramshackles.
Why doesn’t Lusaka times report on more serious issues than this chap going on about his party or himself all the time. Very egocentric rat
Lungu don’t politicize these projects for PF’s gain coz they’re equally paid for by MMD ,nAREP ,Heritage Party and UPND taxpayers too. Its just wrong.
The chief Architect of corruption! Mr Corrupt!
The chief Taxman!
What might help Zambia is to have a leader who will have even 1% clue of how to just about know how to manage the country for the good of the Zambian people. Clearly that is the problem because there isn’t one at the moment and things will just get from bad to worse. The trouble is Lungu despite being inept from the start, he’ll want to carry on anyway. What is even worse is that he will keep talking to those who support him blindly.
Attracted by massive developmental projects! My foot! Development projects over which they borrowed funds massively and have failed to pay back! And have now resorted to outright thieving ways of raising funds by charging already impoverished citizens on internet calls.Landeniko fimbi bakateka wesu