

The Civil Service Commission has warned that it will not hesitate to dismiss any officer found frustrating government’s efforts in delivering quality service to the people.

Commission Vice Chairperson, Hillary Chipango said the commission will not hesitate to take punitive action against any officer found wanting.

Mr. Chipango said civil servants have a mandate to support and work with the government of the day in implementing policies and programmes that will transform people’s lives.

He said the behavior of some officers is negatively impacting on effective service delivery to the people they are entrusted to serve thereby, making the people suffer.

Speaking when he addressed civil servants in Solwezi yesterday, Mr Chipango said the commission will be undertaking a countrywide transfer of officers who have overstayed in their stations.

Speaking at the same meeting, Teaching Service Commission Chairperson, Stanley Mhango asked the civil service commission to consider transferring some human resource officers who have overstayed in their stations.

Mr. Mhango said some human resource officers are taking advantage of their positions and engaging in corrupt practices.

He noted that most audit queries that arise are due to failure by some human resource officers to accordingly deal with human resource issues.

And Public Service Management Division (PSMD) Permanent Secretary, Boniface Chimbwali said there is need for civil servants to adhere to laid down values and principles of the civil service.

Mr. Chimbwali said it is disheartening to note that civil servants have failed the Zambian people adding that, if austerity measures are to work, there is need for the civil service to account for itself.

The Civil Service and Teaching Service Commissions are in the Province to monitor and evaluate service delivery as well as engage civil servants in Solwezi, Kasempa and Zambezi districts to appreciate their challenges.