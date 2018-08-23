Here are some briefs from the post-weekend action of selected Chipolopolo players in action abroad.

FRANCE

Defender Stopilla Sunzu played the full 90 minutes for Ligue 2 leaders Metz on Monday in their 3-1 home win over Ajaccio to collect maximum 12 points from four games.

SWEDEN

Midfielder Edward Chilufya on Wednesday scored Djurgadens’ third goal on the hour mark in their 4-0 away win over Sylvia in the Swedish Cup.

SOUTH AFRICA

Mamelodi Sundowns drew 0-0 at home with promoted Highlands Park on Wednesday.

However, goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was not selected for the match.

AUSTRIA

Midfielder Enock Mwepu was on the bench while striker Patson Daka came on in the 79th minute of RB Salzburg’s 0-0 away draw against Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday in their 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League pre-group stage first leg playoff away in the Serbian capital.