Related Posts:
- RATSA urges Zambians to uphold Road safety as they celebrate Elections results
- Zambian road safety NGO attends Global Meeting of NGOs Advocating for Road Safety and Road Victims
- ZAMBIA RED CROSS SOCIETY CARRIES OUT COMMUNITY SENSITISATION FOR MEASLES AND RUBELLA VACCINATION CAMPAIGN
- Zambian breweries supports RTSA road safety campaign
- RATSA Supends Kapena Bus Company
Loading...
There should hage been a sensitising campaign and adequate signage on the road indicating spee dlimits prior to the introduction of speed cameras and not to install cameras to catch people off guard.