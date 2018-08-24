Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC) says the Lusaka Sanitation Program (LSP) aimed at improving sanitation in the city is expected to benefit 500,000 Lusaka residents.

LWSC Managing Director Jonathan Kampata said the five year programme seeks to protect the ground water, while improving the quality of sanitation in Lusaka.Mr. Kampata added that under the programme, 12,000 affordable and durable toilets, with 100 public facilities in schools, markets and

health centres, will be constructed as a preventive measure towards cholera outbreak.

He said the council is taking proactive measures towards tackling waterborne diseases such as cholera, in preserving public places.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Kampata said this in Lusaka last evening during the official launch of a campaign dubbed “I promise campaign”.

And Mr Kampata revealed that the authority will use part of the US$15 million donor funding to improve sanitation in places that are prone to cholera on an annual basis.

He disclosed that the LWSC working closely with the Lusaka City Council, Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection as well as the Ministry of Health, is committed to keep Lusaka cholera free.

And Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Permanent Secretary Ed Chomba who was represented by the Director for Planning and Information Tobias Musonda, said access to

good sanitation is a major challenge in the country.

Dr. Chomba challenged residents, and the water utility firm to maintain good hygiene practices, in order to avert the spread of cholera.

The PS in launching the “I promise campaign” said government has devised a strategy in the Seventh National Development Plan to guide the nation on good hygiene and sanitation practices.

And Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa noted that there is need to stop the spread of cholera in Lusaka through concerted efforts.Mr. Sampa further commended President Edgar Lungu for re-launching the

keep Zambia clean, green and healthy campaign early this year.