Former World 400m hurdles champion Samuel Matete and ZAAA President Elias Mpondela have reconciled and agreed to work together in developing athletics in the country.

Matete said he realised that fighting in courts of law will not bring medals for Zambia.

“I have decided to put our differences and reconcile with Mpondela to see how best we can continue to develop athletics in the country,” Matete said.

He admitted that in the last five years, the Mpondela administration had improved its perfomances and worked hard to raise resources for athletes.

Matete believed his return to ZAAA would add more value as he desired to see Zambia win medals at the 2020 Olympics.

Mpondela said, “I am excited, its wonderful news for ZAAA, and we warmly welcome him to the athletic family.”

He said Matete had always belonged to ZAAA family and that it was just unfortunate that the two engaged into what he called unproductive fights.

The ZAAA President conformed that he has he an official letter from Matete’s lawyers requesting to drop the court cases.

Meanwhile, Samuel Matete has advised the Zambia Amateur Athletics Association (ZAAA) to engage highly qualified coaches in the organisation in order to produce high caliber athletes who will effectively compete at International level.

Matete told ZANIS in an interview that ZAAA needs to employ qualified coaches, who will be able to train athletes to full capacity, if the country if to perform well at both local and International level.

He said athletes need to be closely monitored and continuously tested to ensure they are physically fit.

Matete’s concern follows speculations from sections of society, suggesting that the performance of Zambian athletes has gone down due to unqualified coaches being employed by the association.

Matete, who is a former 400 meters world champion holds an IAAF certified level 3 and 4 in sprints and hurdles, has also coached at the High Performance Training Centre (HPTC) in Mauritius.

The former athlete has since pledged to work with ZAAA in developing athletics in the country.