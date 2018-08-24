President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s win in last month’s polls has been upheld by Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court. The opposition MDC Alliance had brought the legal challenge saying the vote was marred by “mammoth theft and fraud”, but this was rejected by the court.
Delivering the verdict, Chief Justice Luke Malaba called allegations of tampering bold and unsubstantiated.
The application was dismissed with costs.
Chamisa’s lawyers accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of inflating Mnangagwa’s vote tally by 69,000 to avoid a runoff, and that the ZEC’s revision of the results was sufficient evidence that fraud occurred. However, the court ruled that they presented no proof of irregularities.
Mnangagwa, is now most likely be inaugurated on Sunday.
These MDC lawyers behaved the same as the UPND lawyers. They bungled up the case they would probably have won.
Lawyers always get paid…MDC boy is a lawyer himself he should know better!!
Why do they go to courts, and not witch-doctors?
Let’s wait and hear what the UpAndDown party of Zambia will say. Good precedence. Why did our constitution court took so long to hear the 2016 petition.
In Africa if you are going to mount a legal challenge on General elections you need to get solid video evidence …don’t just bark like a toothless dog…just look at how handsomely paid Hakainde’s lawyers are win or lose!!
Same circus like Zambia. Only Kenya so far has a credible judicial system.
I am not sure if you remember the elections of Albert Gore vs Goerge W. Bush in the United States of America? That election dispute also went to the Supreme Court, and I am sure you remember the results of that case. So, overturning an election by the Courts is extremely difficult. You really need solid evidence of my practice. Conjecture ain’t going to cut it. And it is NOT just an African phinomena.
Nkani niyo zibika! The margin of error that MDC presented was just too low, Which would not warrant nullification of results and order rerun. The ConCourt expected impeccable evidence from MDC to prove ZANU-PF and ZEC colluded in order to favour Mnangagwa but failed miserably. Chamisa is a cry baby of Zimbabwe!
Well president munangagwa for following due process, no one ha any excuses for divisions in your country , now zim can rebuild as one.
President Munangagwa could have used technicalities to suspend the petition like lungu but I suppose has has nothing to hide and uniting the country is more important to him. After all he was confident of his win.
Well done president munangagwa..
He has no choice as he would not have received loans from IMF and EU…he needs the money for rebuilding and most importantly keep those chaps in the barracks happy!!!
He could have sold everything to the Chinese at exim like lungu and pf
Yeah Jay Jay (also called Gay gay for a reason I don’t know and to be fair it ain’t my business) you are right, like Mushota I will also just be saying you are right, Lungu is right, and everyone is right. But another complexity for Mnangagwa is the Mugabe factor and Grace and the G40 or A-Team, they are yearning for his blood. Mugabe doesn’t know what hit him and he’s still in shock.
UPND lawyers did not even know what 14 days meant….kikikikiki
If you are confident that you won, what is 14 days , 30 days or 2 months for the sake of unity ……lungu rushed to even get him self inaugurated by a clerk after the chief refused to be rushed…
Here president munangagwa was confident of his win and did not mind any evidence chimesa presented…as they say if a rapist refuses a DNA test , something he is afraid of…
Comment: lts anfair Guys there is know justice in Africa
hh must start preparing for 2026. 2021 it is practically impossible. He will miss like chamisa
Chamisa doesn’t have the numbers in Parley …they might even bar him if they have their way!!
So when is he travelling for the inauguration ceremony? That is what is relevant to me, because he uses my money each time he travels, my tax. The merits and demerits of wether the guy in Zimbabwe won or not does not concern me, hence I am even wondering the baseless points you are all posting.
State House Butler: The big man is packing his suitcase…please please do not disturb him with Amos V BUFFOON CK nonsense…he is attending to pressing (laundry) issues.
Waste of time going to court. Court ruling can be ignored. The constitutional court in Zambia ruled the ministers should pay back the money they obtained by false pretences. Up to now zero Kwacha has been paid back.
Zambians are a docile gullible people like snoozing Ugandans..every soon you will be taxed for facebook!!
very soon..
That is Zambia under the fraud convict lawyer lungu…….no law is above him.
If lungu had his way, corruption would be legalised and the term corruption banned and called social mobility….
The 14 days is tricky. How do you gather concrete evidence in 14 days? It’s not worthy spending money on such cases.