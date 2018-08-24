President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s win in last month’s polls has been upheld by Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court. The opposition MDC Alliance had brought the legal challenge saying the vote was marred by “mammoth theft and fraud”, but this was rejected by the court.

Delivering the verdict, Chief Justice Luke Malaba called allegations of tampering bold and unsubstantiated.

The application was dismissed with costs.

Chamisa’s lawyers accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of inflating Mnangagwa’s vote tally by 69,000 to avoid a runoff, and that the ZEC’s revision of the results was sufficient evidence that fraud occurred. However, the court ruled that they presented no proof of irregularities.

Mnangagwa, is now most likely be inaugurated on Sunday.