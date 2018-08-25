The Over 800 displaced farmers in Ndola’s Chichele area have appealed to government through the area Member of Parliament, Jonas Chanda to tell the Police to stop tear gassing them whenever they try to seek audience with Golden Lay Limited, an investor that purchased the piece of land they possessed for many years.

They wondered why they are allegedly being harassed when instead, they are the ones who are supposed to be protected and helped to have their land back.

ZANIS reports that the farmers said they are peaceful people who are only fighting for that which belongs to them which has been unlawfully grabed from them.

And speaking through their representative Abraham Manda, the families have vowed not to relent on the matter until justice prevails.

Mr. Manda said the farmers have suffered a lot and have called for quick intervention from government, stating that, it is heartbreaking to see Zambians suffering at the expense of foreign investors.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chanda has urged the affected farmers to remain calm and trust government in the matter.

He said the families should equally understand that police officers are only deployed to maintain law and order where unruly behavior immerges adding that, they should not take the law in their hands.

The Bwana Mkubwa Parliamentarian said he will soon write to the Vice President, Inonge Wina to consider relocating the farmers through the resettlement scheme programme.

He added that, he is upbeat that the Vice President’s Office will quickly look into the plight of the people who he said have the right to own land just like many other Zambians.

The families are sitting on a 2964 hectares of land which was later sold to a foreign investor, Golden Lay Limited without their consent.

And Golden Lay Limited General Manager, Stephan Feinberg acknowledged purchasing the named piece of land by Golden Lay.