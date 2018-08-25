Chief Government Spokesperson, Dora Siliya has said that the waiver on the speed fines will only apply to motorists that were captured on Airport road in Lusaka because the road had no signage.

Ms Siliya said that RTSA is expected to refund the Motorists that were captured by the speed camera on Airport road.

Ms Siliya who is Information Minister told Journalists at a media briefing that Government is in full support of the roll out of the intelligent traffic management system.

The Minister says RTSA has indicated that they have also started putting signage on Airport road.

She however said that the roll out of the Intelligent Traffic Management System is part of the UN Decade of Action to reduce road fatalities by half by 2020.

Earlier in the week Government directed the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to waive traffic fines slapped on motorists captured on the speed cameras placed on roads without proper speed signage and refund those who already paid.

Minister of Transport and Communication, Brian Mushimba said in an interview that he had engaged RTSA following a public outcry on the traffic fines that had been slapped on speeding motorists captured on roads without proper signage.

Mr Mushimba said that it was unfair for the RTSA to charge motorists for speeding offences when the speed limits were not clear.

The minister revealed that he had instructed the RTSA to waive fines on motorists who were captured on roads without proper signage and refund those who had already cleared their fines.

“In as much as we fully support initiatives by RTSA to ensure road safety, it is just not fair that they should charge motorists even on roads where signage is not clear. For example, Airport Road has no proper signage, so how do you fine motorists on such a road?” he questioned.

Mr Mushimba reiterated that the government was concerned about the increase in traffic accidents but that the Road Safety Management System should be rolled out fairly.

And Commuters Rights Association of Zambia (CRAZ) president, Aaron Kamuti advised the RTSA to separate its function of saving lives from its endeavours to increase its revenue base. Mr Kamuti said that RTSA should differentiate its life saving programmes from its revenue collection mandate.

He expressed concern that the money RTSA had raised from the road safety law enforcement using road side cameras within a short period of time was too alarming.

Mr Kamuti pointed out that RTSA was supposed to bank about K13.5 million from the 45, 000 traffic violations recorded in the first three weeks of implementing the road side camera programme.

He reiterated that the road safety management system should not be aimed at milking motorists of their hard earned money but to reduce traffic accidents and save lives.

Mr Kamuti commended Mr Mushimba for listening to the cries of motorists by ensuring that questionable fines were done away with.