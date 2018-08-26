Government has allocated over 2,000 hectares of land to people who were displaced from Nalusanga Game Reserve in 2016 by the Zambia Wild Life Authority (ZAWA).

This was after ZAWA declared the reserve not fit for human settlement.

ZANIS Reports that Shibuyunji District Commissioner (DC), Jairos Simukoko said this when he availed the information to the people in Kawena Forest.

Mr. Simukoko who said it is government’s vision to include everyone on the developmental agenda, further thanked government for ensuring that the people have land which they can use to develop the district.

He adds that the allocated land will open up opportunities and reduce poverty of people not only in kawena forest but the district as a whole.

And local Headmen have praised government for coming to their aid and allocating land to the local people stating that, it is a clear demonstration of government’s commitment in serving vulnerable people.

Meanwhile, the displaced victims have chanted praises to the government for the noble act.